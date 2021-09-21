Get healthy and happy hair with these 5 Gummies crafted for your hair

Apart from your shampoo, conditioner and hair oil, your hair also needs other forms of vitamins in order to stay strong and healthy. These gummies are especially crafted for your hair. Simply taking one gummy every morning will provide your hair with all the vitamins and proteins, and will give you the hair of your dreams.

Sulo Nutrition Happy Hair Vitamins Gummies

Packed with the goodness of vitamin C and amla extract, these vitamin gummies will make your hair healthier and stronger. It also contains Biotin B7 that will promote healthy hair and the promotion of Keratin. It enhances hair growth and boosts hair health. The combination of more than 10 essential vitamins, promotes healthy hair. It makes the hair longer, stronger, shinier and smoother, and reduces hair fall and hair thinning.

Price: Rs.999

Power Gummies Hair & Nail Vitamins

Infused with multivitamins along with biotin, these gummies are made to enhance hair and nail growth, boost metabolism. The combination of more than 10 essential vitamins promote healthy hair. It makes the hair longer, stronger, shinier and smoother, and reduces hair fall and hair thinning. It reduces stress, adds volume to the hair and strengthens the nails.

Price: Rs.948

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies

In the form of yummy chewables, here are 60 gummies packed with essential nutrients to strengthen your hair. They are formulated with pure easily absorbable Biotin that is rich in fatty acids and powerful antioxidants that give your hair the right nutrition. Gummies promote fast and proper absorption of the nutrients, resulting in improved visible health of the hair. These gummies are made with a unique blend consisting of Biotin, which helps keep hair healthy, Zinc, which repairs hair tissue, Vitamin E for reducing oxidative stress, Vitamin A for reducing hair breakage and Vitamin C for preventing your hair from aging.

Price: Rs.990

Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies

These gummies contain Biotin which promotes strengthening of hair. Your hair needs nutrients like Biotin, Zinc, and Multivitamins. In the form of yummy chewables, here are 60 gummies packed with essential nutrients to strengthen your hair. A zinc deficiency can lead to hair fall. Zinc in the gummies plays a vital role in hair tissue repair. This ensures the proper functioning of the oil glands around hair follicles. These hair gummies contain hair multivitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E that protect your hair from free-radical damage.

Price: Rs.943

PLIX Olena Healthier Hair Biotin Gummies

These gummies will give a natural boost to your body with Keratin, Biotin, Vitamin C, E, and A that give your hair strength, nourishment, hydration, and essential nutrients. This hair fuel of active nutrients nourishes your hair, strengthens hair follicles, and helps increase collagen production that supports scalp health.

Price: Rs.650

