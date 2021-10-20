Get Karwa Chauth ready with these 7 sheet masks and beauty oils that will make your face glow

The full day fast may be difficult, but the Indian women make Karwa Chauth easy by celebrating it with the excitement of getting ready and looking no less than a bride again. It is also important to have flawless skin to enhance your attire. These sheet masks and beauty oils will make sure that you shine brighter than the moon this Karwa Chauth.

Ayouthveda Anti Acne Face Serum Sheet Mask

This sheet mask is specially designed for acne prone skin and has properties of Aloe Vera, Neem and Clove. The product is enriched with powerful herbal extracts which provides clear, toned and acne free skin. It is made from plant based fibre that helps to reduce acne by hydrating the skin. It also provides better skin texture and helps to brighten the skin with the afterglow. It does not contain any artificial color and is completely free from sulphates, parabens and silicones. The product provides a beautiful glow and preps your skin for the makeup further.

Price: Rs.267

Recode Studios Rose Gold Beauty Oil

This beauty oil will revitalise your skin and bring about transformation. The exquisite blend of 9 natural oils is infused with pure 24k Gold dust to give your skin a natural sheen, and a soft dewy glow. Controlling pigmentations and appearance of fine lines, this light weight and no greasy Rose Gold Oil easily gets absorbed into your skin, leaving a radiant glow and glamour. It does not contain any paraben, sulphate, mineral oils and is carcinogenic.

Price: Rs.1375

Mamaearth Niacinimide Bamboo Sheet Mask

This Sheet Mask is super satisfying and convenient, and is formulated with Niacinamide, Ginger extracts and Tea Tree Oil. Your skin will get an instant boost of suppleness because this sheet mask is packed with nine days of serum hydration. Formulated with the power of niacinamide and ginger, the sheet mask will also help your skin tone and texture, and it's proven to reduce acne marks and scars.

Price: Rs.208

Recode Studios Jojoba Oil

This oil is extracted by a cold process. It has traditionally been used both topically and orally to improve the health of skin, hair and nails. It contains a number of different beneficial properties and vitamins that form a powerful combination to boost skin health. This product contains Simmondsia chinensis, it’s a 100 percent pure and natural in suitable oil base also rich in Vitamin A, C, E and zinc. It is fast-absorbing and hydrating, and will provide you with soft, supple and acne-free skin in no time.

Price: Rs.625

Innisfree Tea Tree Mask

This sheet mask is made of 100 percent biodegradable fibres and is enriched with Tea Tree, Glycerine and Hyaluronic acid that provides instant hydration to one’s skin and takes away excess sebum from the skin leaving behind a smooth base all over. It is made with a non-sticky formula that is effective and calms down your skin from daily stress.

Price: Rs.100

Recode Studios Moroccan Argan Oil

This oil is made from the kernels that grow on the argan trees native to Morocco. This oil has traditionally been used both topically and orally to improve the health of skin, hair and nails. It contains a number of different beneficial properties and vitamins that form a powerful combination to boost skin health. Rich in Vitamins and Fatty Acids, this beauty oil will give a dewy radiant look, relieve appearance of scars, provide deep hydration, heal skin infections, and reduce the skin’s oiliness.

Price: Rs.825

Natural Vibes Ayurvedic Gold Beauty Face Oil

This gold oil is most certainly an elixir for your skin as it will completely revitalise and uplift the skin’s texture. This ayurvedic face oil is enriched with all natural ingredients like rosemary, orange peel, tea tree and sandalwood. It is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and essential oils that will make your skin glow naturally, while visibly improving your skin's complexion. This lightweight oil will seep through your skin, hydrating and nourishing your cells with the missing nutrients.

Price: Rs.1619

