Get Navratri ready with THESE cool beauty products from Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale

With everyday, a new set of festivities scheduled in line for you, the pressure to look and feel beautiful could get real. To match your ethnic outfit with a similar traditional yet trendy makeup palette is also a must. As Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale is still on, here are the top 5 makeup items to grab at discounted prices during these last 3 days of the digital sale event. From shimmery nail polish to deep red lip shade, shop for all things glam right away to amp up your Navratri special grand avatar.

Sparkly Nail Polish

Nails are an important aspect of feminine beauty. This glitter nail polish which has a shimmering and bling effect can give you a glamorous yet sophisticated look.

Price: Rs 295

Deal: Rs 219

Buy Now

Concealer

Since we don’t have enough time to trust our DIY turmeric face mask to remove all our skin pigmentation issues and acne marks, concealer is the easiest choice to hide the flaws and give a flawless base for your makeup.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 479

Buy Now

Mascara

Add oomph to your eyes with mascara. It gives volume to your lashes and the unique anti-clump applicator brush separates each lash while curling them, avoiding the clumpy and messy effect.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 188

Buy Now

Eyeshadow Palette

This nude shimmery eye shadow palette is everything you want for an ultra-glam festive ready look. These blushed nude tones are highly blendable with an amazing texture that is universally flattering and looks natural on all skin types

Price: Rs 905

Deal: Rs 586

Buy Now

Matte Red Lips

This colour sensational creamy lipstick has a unique, matte cream formula that offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips throughout the day.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 224

Buy Now

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Silver oxidised jewellery for rocking Navratri in style