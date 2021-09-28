Get the 'no makeup' makeup look instantly: 5 easy steps to master the art

If you are a makeup minimalist, then the obvious no-makeup look is for you. You have seen many celebrities on Instagram clicking selfies and calling it their no-makeup look. And you wish your skin was as glowing and luminous as them. Well, that's where you got it wrong. They are wearing some amount of makeup that looks like the skin itself. And if you are wondering how to get that look as well, read on.

Achieving the 'no makeup' makeup look is not a hassle, only you just got to master a few techniques. Celebrities and models swear by it. It can be worn any day at any point in time but make sure not to go overboard. It should seem that you are wearing no makeup at all. That flawless glow can only be achieved if you let your skin take the centre stage and we will show you how.

Step 1

Prep your face. Cleanse your face first with hydrating face wash. Choose one that suits your skin and doesn't leave it too dry. Then apply a serum and a moisturiser to hydrate your skin well. Massage it properly all over your face because you have to let your skin breathe. Throw on some sunscreen in there as well with an SPF above 30.

Step 2

For that flawless base, apply a THIN layer of foundation just to make sure the skin is even. You could use concealer under the eyes, covering up blemishes and dark circles. For the natural look, you have to use one that matches your skin tone.

Even though it's not necessary, you can contour the outer corners of your face to give it a defined structure.

Step 3

The brows also play a major role in makeup. They give definition to your face. For that natural vibe, brush your brows upwards and lightly define the sparse areas. You can also set them with a brow gel.

Never use falsies for this look. Just curl your lashes lightly and apply a bit of mascara. Use a spoolie if you think you got excess mascara in your lashes.

Step 4

After the brows, it's time for the eyes. For perfecting the look, always choose shades in warm tones. Select neutral palettes that match your skin tone. For blush, earthy nude shades can bring out a natural effect. If you want to define your eyes, take a pencil eyeliner and draw along the water lines.

Highlighting is optional. Using a cream-based highlighter can give you a luminous glow and since less is more, do not go overboard.

Step 5

For the subtle alluring look, swipe a nude or a soft pink lip shade for your pout. Tinted lip balms can also work in this case.

Use a translucent powder to set your makeup and girl, you are ready to go.

