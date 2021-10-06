Get ready for your work from home video calls within minutes with these efficient makeup products

The worst part about working from home are the dreadful zoom meetings. There is really no way we can get past them. When it comes to making a good impression,it is very important to make a conscious effort on yourself. That is a major part of professionalism. Hence, here are a few efficient makeup products to make getting ready a lot easier.

Primer

Recode U.S.A Primer - Ace of Base

You must always start your makeup by applying a primer. A primer helps create the perfect, flawless base and creates a barrier between your skin and foundation. This primer from Recode, has a silky consistency that leaves a sensational velvety finish. It is an ideal choice for any skin type. Formulated to be an extremely light weight silicon blend, it fills in the pore and fine lines, so that makeup glides on flawlessly and smoothly. It smoothes out fine lines, wrinkles, and open pores, and makes the makeup last all day.

Price: Rs.785

Buy Now

Foundation

Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Foundation

Apply a thin layer of foundation to help conceal your marks and give your makeup a smooth base. This foundation contains SPF 22 and clay for a natural matte finish. It will refine pores and provide a buildable coverage for a flawless, natural-looking matte finish.

Price: Rs.365

Buy Now

Kajal

Recode Turning Heads with Smudger

Kajal is quite an essential part of the WFH makeup routine since it will make your eyes look bigger and will help in hiding any sort of tiredness and exhaustion, making you look more awake. Brush up your eyes with a bold black, color splash, and get ready to embrace your inner rock star with this Kajal from Recode. It is water-proof, smudge-proof, and provides an Intense color in one gliding stroke. It lasts up to 14 hours depending upon skin conditions.

Price: Rs.525

Buy Now

Eyeliner

Recode U.S.A Make A Point Sketch Pen Kajal & Eyeliner

Apply a thin layer of eyeliner on your eyelids to highlight your eyes and make them look bigger and more awake. Applying the perfect eyeliner can be quite a dreadful task, hence this sketch pen eyeliner from Recode will make your lives a lot easier. No more shaking up your hands and messing up with the ink while applying. It provides an easy and smudge-free application with a pen-like grip.

Price: Rs.485

Buy Now

Lipstick

Recode Matte Lipstick

Finally end your makeup routine with a matte lipstick that will stay put all day long. This lipstick from Recode will give you a high coverage with just one swipe. It is lightweight with a weightless, creamy texture and prevents stretching or cracking of lips. It is waterproof, smudge-proof and kiss proof.

Price: Rs.625

Buy Now

