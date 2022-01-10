Get rid of back & bum acne with these 5 highly effective products

Those who suffer from acne, know very well that acne is not only limited to your face. You can also get acne on your back, bum and chest and they can be pretty rubbish to deal with. Back & bum acne is caused by a buildup of oils and dead skin cells in and around pores. The pores can get clogged and attract bacteria which thrives. This causes an inflammatory response of the skin causing acne and bumps. If you have oily skin, you are more prone to acne. In order to help you deal with this skin condition, we have a few products that will really help you out and give you clear and smooth skin.

Sanfe Back & Bum Detox Scrub

This scrub contains microbeads that gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells while adding moisture to the skin. It helps in removing dead skin layers and thus, removes sun tanning. Its antifungal and antibacterial properties help in curing and preventing acne and bumps. The scrub contains peach and aloe vera extracts, cocoa butter, mango Butter, and glycerin.

Price: Rs.209

Buy Now

Fixderma Salyzap Acne Body Wash

This body wash features a combination of powerful acne remover ingredients like salicylic acid, azelaic acid and tea tree oil to exfoliate dead skin cells and clear the pores from oil, dirt and acne causing bacteria. It helps in reducing the breakouts and inflammation around the back, shoulder, chest, face, and other body parts. It is a clinically proven and dermatologically tested product to offer less irritating and no over-drying of the skin.

Price: Rs.725

Buy Now

Sanfe Back & Bum Detox Scrub (Dry)

This dry scrub will give you smooth and clear skin on your back and bum in no time. Infused with the goodness of castor sugar, it exfoliates the skin. It also contains ingredients like peach extract that reduces dark spots, olive oil that helps to cure acne and sea salt that helps in skin infections. This scrub contains microbeads that gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells while adding moisture to the skin.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

Bare Body Essentials Bum Scrub

Tired of tanned and patchy skin on your bum? Enriched with the goodness of himalayan rock salt, this bum scrub acts as an excellent exfoliant for your bum. It goes deep within your skin and clears out dust and impurities. It also helps reduce blemishes and gives way to clearer and tan-free skin. To add to that, it also has the goodness of cocoa butter and sunflower oil, which doesn’t just help nourish your skin, but also helps in making it firmer and toned.

Price: Rs.379

Buy Now

Sanfe Back & Bum Acne Clearing Lotion

This lotion has antifungal and antibacterial properties that helps in curing and preventing acne and bumps. This ultra-hydrating lotion is enriched with peach extracts, aloe vera, shea butter, argan oil, and vitamin E, which nourishes the body deeply. This lotion has beneficial ingredients that cures and prevents rash on the back and bum area. It moisturises and brightens the skin, giving an overall even skin tone. It also provides hydration and moisturisation to the back and bum skin. It makes the skin softer, smoother, and healthier.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion