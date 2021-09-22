Get rid of blackheads in an instant with this 5 Step nose clean up routine at home

Nose pores are usually bigger than the pores on the rest of your facial skin. They are connected to the sebaceous glands that produce sebum and natural oil in the skin. Large pores can get clogged with dirt, excess oil and bacteria that causes blackheads and whiteheads. Here is a well versed nose clean up routine that you can do at home.

Step 1: Start with a face scrub

Use a mild exfoliating face scrub on your nose. Scrub it gently on your nose in an upward motion. This scrub is curated with perfectly sized coffee and walnut grains, to gently exfoliate the skin. With the dead cells and blackheads all buffed away and the roughness all gone, you get a smoother, softer skin that breathes free. It will prep your nose pores for the next step.

Step 2: Steam your face

After gently scrubbing your face, wipe it off with a wet tissue and then use a facial steamer. The hot steam will open up your pores, making it easier for you to get rid of your blackhead. This steamer uses nano-steam technology that is not only gentle on the skin but also penetrates 10 times deeper than ordinary steamers for cough or vaporisers.

Step 3: Remove the blackheads with a tool

While the steamer is on, use a blackhead removing tool to remove your blackheads and clogged pores. This tool will effectively remove blackheads and unclog the pores. Once you remove all the blackheads from your nose, gently clean it with a wet wipe or a wet tissue.

Step 4: Apply a clay mask

Once you are done removing the blackheads, apply a purifying clay mask. You can apply the mask on your entire face or simply on your nose. This mask will draw out excess oil, and protect against daily pollutants and 'maskne', resulting in clearer looking skin. It works to neutralize surface impurities and support the skin’s natural barrier function.

Step 5: Finish with a moisturiser

Let the mask stay for 10 mins and then wash off with lukewarm water or a wet wipe. Finish the clean up procedure by applying an oil-free moisturiser. This moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, and will easily get absorbed into the skin and will also lock in moisture for upto 24 hours.

