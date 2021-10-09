Get rid of cellulite and stretch marks with these 5 anti cellulite products

Cellulite is the dimpled-looking skin that commonly occurs in the thigh, butt and belly region. It forms when fatty tissue deep in the skin pushes up against connective tissue. Everyone has it, and most of us are on the quest to eradicate them. It is not a health concern but if it bothers you, then here are a few products to help you lighten it.

Lass Naturals Lypo6 Anti-Cellulite Gel

If you want to burn the extra or unwanted fat from thighs, waist and stomach, then opt for this anti-cellulite gel. Infused with the goodness of green coffee bean and raspberry extracts, this herbal gel not only helps in reducing the appearance of cellulite but also helps in improving body contours, elasticity, and firmness. Activating the fat-burning mechanisms of adipose tissue to reduce excess fat, this Ayurvedic hydro gel with lypo6 content further helps in reshaping your silhouette, reducing localised fat.

Price: Rs.799

Buy Now

Tru Naturelle Firm & Sculpt Anti-Cellulite Body Oil

This body oil is specially made for moms with the finest natural skin toning Ingredients to reduce cellulite and to give firm and toned skin. It warms up and boosts blood circulation in the affected area to reduce cellulite. It helps in skin firming, body toning, shaping and slimming. It is enriched with Amla that helps tone and tighten the skin, turmeric that helps lessen fat deposit, dry ginger that helps flush out toxins, tea tree oil that reduces fluid retention, and flax seeds to keep the skin soft and supple.

Price: Rs.399

Buy Now

StBotanica Slimming Body Gel

This gel helps fight unwanted fat on the skin and helps eliminate the appearance of cellulite. It easily absorbs into the skin and you can experience supple and more toned skin. It is designed to address fat in problem areas such as the tummy, legs, hips, thighs, arms and body. Coffee grounds in this scrub acts as a mechanical exfoliate that helps to scrub away dead skin to reveal the new, healthy skin underneath.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

Bare Body Essentials Inner Thigh Firming Gel

This gel evens out pigmentation, reduces signs of aging and makes thighs firmer. It is infused with the goodness of turmeric extract, bearberry extract and mulberry extract. It is a wholesome solution for all your thigh problems, and has a gel-based, non-sticky texture that absorbs sweat, making it perfect for summers. It reduces tan, dark spots and evens skin discolouration.

Price: Rs.270

Buy Now

Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Anti-Cellulite Oil

This oil contains Ayurvedic herbs like Harad, Baheda, Amla, etc. that are known to fight stubborn fat. It effectively works on fat reduction, helps in blood circulation and helps in body toning and shaping. It gives your skin a fresher and youthful appearance.

Price: Rs.595

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion