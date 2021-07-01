Get rid of your pimple OVERNIGHT with these easy yet effective skincare hacks

Get rid of your pesky pimple with these easy home hacks that work in a matter of a few hours. Check it out

Pimples are those pesky bumps that manage to appear on your face right before an important event. If you’ve been someone who has broken down before an important event because your pimple decided to show up, you’re not the only one. They often make an appearance even when your stress levels are high or your hormones are reacting a certain way or it’s just life playing a cruel prank with your once again. While these little bumps should not come in the way of taking a toll on your mental health, sometimes its the little things like this that tick you off the other side. So, if you’re someone who relates to every word written here, welcome to the club! But, we’re not someone who’ll leave you high and dry with relatable words but, we’ll also give you a few hacks and remedies that will help you get rid of these pesky bumps overnight.

Tea Tree Oil

If you have acne prone skin or pimples are your frequently occurring friends, make sure to have tea tree oil handy. This is that one ingredient that has all kinds of antibacterial properties that will ward off the pimple in no time. You can either mix a few drops of the oil with coconut oil or add it to your toner and use it all over your face and you’ll see the results it makes.

Crush an aspirin tablet

As controversial as this hack is, it does work and should only be used when you have nothing else for help. Just take an aspirin and crush it with a few drops of water and apply this paste on your pimple and say goodbye to that pesky bump in a few hours.

Talcum powder

Using talcum powder with water and creating a paste is the easiest way to get rid of a pimple. It dries out the pimple overnight and saves you from the stress of squeezing out that pesky bump.

