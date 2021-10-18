Get these affordable sheet masks for your sleepover with pals and wake up looking like a diva

Finally doing the long overdue sleepover with your girl gang? Worry not, we’ve found the perfect activity you can do while watching chick flicks and gossiping galore. Use these sheet masks loaded with enriching elements and wake up feeling fresh in the morning. Sleepovers lead to sleeping late which may irritate your skin and magnify dark circles. Using a mask will definitely reduce these issues and provide you with a healthy glow!

1. Charcoal X Serum Mask

This charcoal face mask is made with a breakthrough black tissue technology that offers double purifying and hydrating efficacy. It is perfect if you have dull skin with clogged and enlarged pores. The serum mask will intensely hydrate and purify your skin while also tightening its pores.

PRICE: ₹ 202

2. Watermelon Sheet Mask

This dermatologically tested face mask is made with 100 percent real fruit extracts. It gives a glow that feels like just out of a fruit facial and instantly hydrates the skin. It provides moisturisation and refreshes and rejuvenates the skin.

PRICE: ₹ 100

3. Ageless White Sheet Mask

This super hydrating and firming ageless sheet mask is a must have. Enriched with grape seed extracts and hyaluronic acid, it revives dull skin giving it a youthful appeal and an added freshness. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 64

4. Bamboo Sheet Mask

The combination of natural ingredients like turmeric and saffron penetrates deeply into the skin providing long-lasting glow and hydration. It makes your skin look brighter and restores your skin’s natural glow by giving you an even skin tone. This sheet mask is dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types.

PRICE: ₹ 430

5. Kiwi Sheet Mask

This dermatologically tested fruit face mask is loaded with 100 percent real fruit extracts. The glow it provides equates that of a real fruit facial and instantly hydrates the skin. It provides moisturisation and refreshes and rejuvenates the skin.

PRICE: ₹ 100

6. Green Tea Sheet Mask

This tissue face mask provides your skin with deep hydration and is enriched with green tea extracts. Perfect for oily skin as it removes excess oil leaving the skin fresh and supple. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

PRICE: ₹ 89

