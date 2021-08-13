Get thick eyebrows and long lashes with these 5 super effective products

From B-town to Hollywood, long lashes and thick brows are so in trend and are considered as a symbol of beauty. Long and voluminous lashes add a certain charisma and natural beauty to your face that no amount of makeup can. While thick brows will give your eyes a bolder and more dramatic effect, and will set you apart. Although there are artificial methods to attain these lashes, these methods are not always safe and sometimes too expensive. Here, we have listed a few super effective products that will help you attain permanent and healthy long lashes and thick brows in no time.

Brow Bro - Chemical Free Brow Styling Product

India’s first chemical-free brow styling product is specially formulated with supreme natural ingredients. It helps you achieve your brow goals by making your brows look fuller and fluffier. It is enriched with highly moisturising and growth-enhancing ingredients like coconut oil, castor oil, natural glycerin, lavender essential oil, etc. It will give you the prettiest natural feathered brows while keeping them in place all day long with no extra touch-ups.

Price: Rs.799

Buy Now

Passion Indulge Serum For EyeLashes & Eyebrow Growth

This mild and natural eye brow and lash growth serum effectively enhances hair growth, strengthens hair, reduces breakage, fights follicle infection, and maintains voluminous eyelashes and eyebrows. It is infused with the goodness of castor oil, argan oil, ylang ylang, coconut, wheatgerm and lavender oil.

Price: Rs.360

Buy Now

Bella Vita Organic Grow Brow

This eyelash and eyebrow growth serum effectively enhances hair growth, strengthens hair and reduces breakage. It also fights follicle infection, maintains voluminous eyelashes and eyebrows. It contains natural ingredients like castor oil, onion oil, amla oil, brahmi oil, bhringraj oil, vitamin E and sunflower oil.

Price: Rs.325

Buy Now

Indulgeo Essentials Brow Grow

This is a one-box formula catering to all your brow needs with minimal effort. This product enhances hair growth, strengthens hair, and fights follicle infection and maintains voluminous eyebrows altogether. This glossy brow growth product is a complete package for thickness and fullness. It helps stimulate growth in sparse areas and prevents breakage providing complete nourishment. It is enriched with natural ingredients like sunflower seed oil, beeswax, coconut oil, vitamin E, etc. Apply the product by combing through your brows in all directions so that the product goes deeper into the roots. Combing also increases blood circulation leading to hair growth.

Price: Rs.810

Buy Now

Renée Eyebrow Growth Roll On

This eyebrow growth roll on is super easy to use and will make your eyebrows big, bold and dense in no time. You simply have to roll it on to the roots of your eyebrows and see the results. It is infused with the goodness of coconut oil, castor oil and vitamin E. It provides an effective eyebrow hair growth, strengthens hair and helps gain volume.

Price: Rs.303

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion