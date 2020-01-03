Ginger for Skincare: Here's why you should use ginger for a healthier skin

We're all aware of the health benefits of ginger but not all of us know about the wonders that ginger can do for our skin as well. Read on to know more.

We all love a good cup of hot ginger tea. This desi herb is a wonder ingredient and we all know it. For ages, it has been used for its medicinal properties. Ginger has been a part of all kinds of home remedies that we've used since we were kids. Remember that time when you feel sick and your mom gave you that hot cup of ginger water to make you feel all better? And that cup of spicy masala chai that you love when you've got a sore throat? Ginger has health benefits that make it a magic ingredient in Ayurveda. But did you know that ginger also has numerous benefits for your hair as well as your skin? Ginger is rich in antioxidants which makes it a great ingredient for your skincare.

Here are some beauty benefits of ginger:

1. If you have acne-prone skin you can turn to ginger instead of using chemical-based products to treat your skin. Ginger is known to have antiseptic properties and kills bacteria which causes acne. This helps keep our skin clear and healthy.

2. Many of us suffer from pigmentation and acne scars which make our skin look patchy and uneven. Treating this problem can be a hassle but ginger can work wonders on your skin and lighten scars and pigmentation.

3. Uneven skin tone can make it very difficult to fight the right products for your skin and makeup as well but a ginger home remedy for your skin can help treat this problem. Ginger is rich in antioxidants which helps soften your skin and treat your skin problems.

4. Ginger has around 40 antioxidants which make it a great skincare ingredient. It also has anti-ageing properties and helps cleanse your skin of toxins and improves the elasticity of the skin which makes it seem more youthful. Using ginger on your skin also stimulates the blood circulation and allows your skin to absorb on nutrients.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More