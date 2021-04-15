Girls, get inspired by Janhvi Kapoor and look your trendy best with these EASY yet chic hairstyles

Take cures from Janhvi Kapoor and look your stylish best with these easy yet chic hairstyles for the season. Check it out

The summer heat can take the better of us and while we’re all trying to keep things under control with our breezy summer wardrobe, the hair does tend to get in the way of doing that. If you have a long mane like me, you’d know the struggle I’m talking about! So, instead of putting the hair in a bun and calling it a day, we can always spice things up. So taking inspiration from another long-haired diva aka Janhvi Kapoor, here are a few easy hairstyles that are perfect for the season!

Messy half-bun

Don’t let the messy mane pull your fashionable spirits down, tame them by pulling half of your hair in a messy top-knot. It’s easily the trendiest hairstyle right now and very practical when it comes to dealing with the summer heat. It keeps the hair away from your face while leaving the mermaid-like waves down to have its moment making it perfect for the summer!

Sleek diva-like ponytail

Summer means the hair and scalp gets oilier than usual and washing it every now and then ends up making the luscious locks dry and lifeless. So, when you have second and third-day hair, pulling them beach in a sleek ponytail is the easiest way to look chic yet stylish. It will look like you’ve put in a lot of effort to create a sleek hairstyle like that but in reality, you’ve just found a way to deal with the oily scalp. So, that’s a win-win!

Tie-it all up

For girls who love to look trendy but can’t deal with their hair being open, these double dutch braids will do the deed for you. It’s chic, easy and the tied-up hair helps keeps the mane healthy and damage-free for the season. You won’t have to use any heating tool on your hair making it one of our favourite hairstyles for summer.

