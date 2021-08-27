Give your baby all the love it needs with these 6 Gentle baby products

Newborn baby skin care is a delicate matter. In the early months, as your baby’s immune system develops, you’ll want to use the mildest cleansers and the smallest bit of lotion. Your newborn needs the most organic, chemical-free and fragrance-free products. Here, some of the safest baby products for your precious newborn.

Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Moisture Cream

This fragrance-free moisture cream is especially made for your baby’s dry and sensitive skin. It ​​helps prevent and protect your baby’s skin from dryness and temporarily prevents chafed, chapped or cracked skin. With soothing natural Colloidal Oatmeal complex, it is good for anti-itch and baby eczema.

Price: Rs.869

Buy Now

Mamaearth Milky Soft Natural Baby Face Cream

This daily facial moisturizer baby cream is specially formulated with care for the delicate and soft sensitive skin of babies. It soothes and intensely moisturises the baby's itchy, extra dry skin. Enriched with oat, it has an ability to absorb moisture and relieve dry, itchy, irritated skin. Oat oil and Oat flour locks in moisture relieving dry or irritated skin. The Milk Protein and Lavender oil can act as a skin protectant. It maintains a natural skin protective barrier and keeps the baby's skin soft, smooth, and healthy.

Price: Rs.165

Buy Now

Mamaearth Soothing Baby Massage Oil

The natural ingredients present in this massage oil will provide your baby’s skin the nourishment and care it needs. The combination of Almond, Jojoba and Sesame oils will keep your baby’s skin soft and supple. This massage oil is extremely safe and mild for your baby’s skin.

Price: Rs.321

Buy Now

Baby Dove Rich Moisture Body Wash

This body wash is extremely safe and gentle for delicate baby skin. It helps retain the baby’s skin's natural moisture. It is tear-free and suitable for newborns as well as compatible with eczema prone skin. It is hypoallergenic and has a pH neutral formula with a fragrance developed for the baby's delicate skin.

Price: Rs.252

Buy Now

Himalaya Baby Powder

This superior powder is infused with the power of herbs and zinc oxide. The zinc oxide protects and prevents skin from rashes and infections. It also contains olive oil, almond oil and vitamin e that nourishes the skin and keeps the skin soft and moisturised. It does not block the skin pores and will keep the skin cool and fresh.

Price: Rs.247

Buy Now

Mamaearth Deeply Nourishing Wash For Babies

This tear-free, gentle yet efficacious body wash has the perfect pH level suited for a baby’s skin. It is enriched with the goodness of coconut based cleansers and vitamin E to nourish your little one's skin. It is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin.

Price: Rs.175

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion