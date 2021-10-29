Give your loved ones a nudge towards selfcare: 6 Skincare hampers you can gift them this Diwali

We all had a terrible year last year and some of us did not get the chance to celebrate Diwali with our loved ones. This year, it is time to make up for last year as well! A skincare hamper is a good way of telling her that you care (without actually having to say it). Here, we have the best skincare hampers that will make your loved ones smile.

mCaffeine Coffee Mood Skin Care Gift Set

If your loved one absolutely cannot get through their day without coffee, and if coffee runs through their veins, then this gift set is made especially for them. The kit contains a face wash, a face scrub, a face mask and a body scrub. The coffee-infused products will elevate your senses with a zesty aroma. These products have many benefits like exfoliation, skin smoothening and polishing skin. Coffee also cleanses the skin from deep within hence making the skin free from all dirt and impurities.

Price: Rs.1615

The Man Company Charcoal Kit Set

This charcoal grooming kit is a one-stop destination for all their personal needs. The kit consists of a body wash infused with lemongrass and cinnamon that will remove dead skin cells and deeply nourish the skin, a shampoo enriched with peppermint and clove that eliminates dandruff, improves frizzy hair and promotes hair growth, a lemongrass and eucalyptus face scrub that will help get rid of blackheads and unclog pores, a unique formula face wash that will not only rejuvenate the skin, but also treat acne, and lastly a charcoal soap that can reduce or eliminate acne, bumps and blackheads.

Price: Rs.1670

Skinella Festive Season Celebration Pack

This gift box is an assortment of five superfood-enriched skincare products that are high on antioxidants to render an enviable radiance to the user. Made using superfoods and no harsh chemical compositions, all the products make this Celebration Pack a perfect gift for you and your loved ones. This pack consists of a Vitamin C face serum, Blueberry face wash, Carambola and Shea butter hand cream, and a complimentary Manuka Honey with Vitamin C Sheet Mask.

Price: Rs.700

Bryan & Candy New York Strawberry Bath Tub

If your loved one loves the soothing scent of strawberries and enjoys taking relaxing showers, then de-stress them with this strawberry bath tub kit. This kit contains a shower gel that will empower the body and skin, a moisturising hand and body lotion that will alleviate the effects of unkind weather and bring out a bright and sparkling effect, a body polish with natural exfoliating beads that are smooth and will give balanced exfoliation without being harsh to the skin, and a sugar body scrub that gives the skin gentle exfoliation, evens out skin tone and helps it become brighter and lighter.

Price: Rs.1199

mCaffeine Green Tea Quick Face Detox Gift Set

This Green Tea Quick Face Detox Kit is ideal for anyone who is looking for a complete detox of their face. Remove all the dirt and grime and make the face refreshed again. This Gift Kit contains a green tea face wash, a green tea face scrub, a green eea face serum and green tea night gel. This kit is rich in antioxidants and helps the face to get a complete detox. It detoxifies and cleanses the face, has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces dark spots as well. Not only this, it is a natural source of caffeine, which is known as the superfood for the skin. Caffeine soothes and tones the skin, making it healthy. The vitamin C in the products protects the skin from sun damage, makes the skin smooth and relieves dark spots while the Hyaluronic Acid in the four products hydrates and conditions the skin.

Price: Rs.1639

Good Vibes Brightening Skincare Routine Combo

This kit is enriched with Rosehip that diminishes dark spots, blemishes and uneven skin tone. It brightens the complexion and makes you look glowing. It contains a papaya face wash and a pomegranate face scrub that removes dead skin cells. The rosehip serum and rose toner will moisturise the skin. Turn back the time clock this festive season. Pomegranate and Papaya in the formula smoothen signs of ageing and make you look youthful.

Price: Rs.492

