Give your sister a nudge towards selfcare: 8 Skincare hampers you can gift her this Raksha Bandhan

We all had a terrible year last year and some of us did not even get the chance to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with our brothers and sisters. This year, it is time to make up for last year as well! Even though your sister and you might not always get along, deep inside you know she deserves a pampering session every now and then. A skincare hamper will not only show just how much you love her, but is also a good way of telling her that you care (without actually having to say it). Here, we have a few of the best skincare hampers that are definitely going to make your sister smile wide this Rakhi, and is going to keep her looking bright and luminous for a long time.

Plum Green Tea Face Care Kit

If your sister keeps complaining about her acne and breakouts, then this face care kit will be the perfect gift for her! It comprises a gentle soap-free cleanser that will deeply cleanse oily, acne-prone skin with organic green tea extracts, glycolic acid and natural cellulose beads, an alcohol-free toner that is here to help renew oily, acne-prone skin and shrink those massive pores to control oil production, a light-weight mattifying moisturiser enriched with green tea that will give the skin a matte, clear appearance all day long, a night gel that will give the skin the balanced hydration and nourishment it needs during the night and finally a clay-based mask that is perfect for a weekly skin detox!

Price: Rs.1417

Natural Vibes Glow Getter Gift Set

This gift set will give your sister all the pampering she deserves. This beautiful gift set contains a Rose Quartz Face Roller that will help eliminate toxins all over the face, Vitamin C Serum for brightening the skin, Nirvana Flower Oil, and a Gold Beauty Elixir Oil for clear, glowing skin. This regime will help her de-stress after a long day, unwind and radiate glow. It will also soothe the senses and heal the skin from within. These organic, aromatic and oh so relaxing blends are carefully curated to give the skin all the love it deserves.

Price: Rs.2499

Plum BodyLovin’ Shower Gel Trio

A good bath is only as good as the shower gel you use. Ensure that every bath your sister takes is relaxing, so that she fights with you a little less! This set consists of a Hawaiian Rumba shower gel with olive oil, passion fruit and coconut extracts, a Cherry shower gel with olive oil and sweet cherries, a Daisy shower gel infused with the freshness of flowers and a loofah made of vegetable fibre that will thoroughly exfoliate the skin. These shower gels are sulphate-free and soap-free, making them extremely gentle on the skin.

Price: Rs.659

Natural Vibes Glow Getter Gift Set

Another amazing gift set that is going to give your sister a taste of a luxurious and stress-free life. This gift set features a Jade Face roller to soothe the skin, a Jade Gua Sha that will enhance blood circulation and prevent skin sagging, and Nirvana Flower Oil for clear, glowing skin. This regime will help her de-stress after a long day, unwind and radiate glow. It will also soothe the senses and heal the skin from within. These organic, aromatic and oh so relaxing blends are carefully curated to give the skin all the love it deserves.

Price: Rs.2999

mCaffeine Coffee Mood Skincare Gift Set

If your sister absolutely cannot get through her day without coffee, and if coffee runs through her veins, then this gift set is made especially for her. The kit contains a face wash, a face scrub, a face mask and a body scrub. The coffee-infused products will elevate your senses with a zesty aroma. These products have many benefits like exfoliation, skin smoothening and polishing skin. Coffee also cleanses the skin from deep within hence making the skin free from all dirt and impurities.

Price: Rs.1655

Pilgrim Complete Face Care Combo

This is yet another natural and eco-friendly face care kit that will make your sister’s day. It consists of a volcanic lava face wash that offers balance required to deep cleanse your pores, without stripping off its natural oils, a day cream ​​enriched with SPF 50 broad spectrum to protect against UVA and UVB sun rays, an alcohol-free toner rejuvenates the skin while restoring its pH balance and absorbs excess oil, and a vitamin C night serum that prevents free-radical damage, thereby making the skin brighter and younger.

Price: Rs.1360

Bryan & Candy New York Strawberry Bath Tub Kit

If your sister loves the soothing scent of strawberries and enjoys taking relaxing showers, then de-stress her with this strawberry bath tub kit. This kit contains a shower gel that will empower the body and skin, a moisturising hand and body lotion that will alleviate the effects of unkind weather and bring out a bright and sparkling effect, a body polish with natural exfoliating beads that are smooth and will give balanced exfoliation without being harsh to the skin, and a sugar body scrub that gives the skin gentle exfoliation, evens out skin tone and helps it become brighter and lighter.

Price: Rs.1360

Kama Ayurveda Must Have Skincare Gift Box

This beautifully designed box comes with our must-have skincare products that are gentle, effective and authentic. Bring in Raksha Bandhan by gifting your sister the goodness of pure, time-tested Ayurvedic beauty treatments. This gift box contains an Ayurvedic skin treatment, a rose jasmine face cleanser, a day cream, a night cream and pure rose water that can be used as a face mist or a toner. These products will hydrate and tone the skin and are extremely gentle, making them suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.1500

