Give your skin the ‘cucumber cool’ freshness under Rs 200 with THESE 6 skincare products

Cucumbers are not just a healthy salad but the nourishing veggie is also a great way to treat your skin. It is extremely beneficial to those with irritated and acne-prone skin. It possesses anti-inflammatory properties and is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients like vitamin C and folic acid that makes them an excellent ingredient to achieve clear skin. Here are 6 products packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients of cucumbers that may help benefit your skin on several fronts.

Cucumber Toner

This toner is packed with rich cucumber extracts that make it an ideal product for skin. It gives your skin instant refreshment and cooling.

Price: Rs 280

Deal: Rs 195

Cucumber Lemon Face Wash

The cucumber- lemon combo rejuvenates your skin and leaves your skin smooth. It helps you maintain a clear, radiant and even complexion.

Price: Rs 70

Cucumber Face Pack

Reduce acne and oiliness of skin with this face pack that also helps you get rid of pimples and blemishes. Cucumbers deliver inflammation-fighting vitamin C and caffeic acid that can fight breakouts without drying out or stinging your skin.

Price: Rs 239

Deal: Rs 181

Detox Face Mask

Cucumber being a mild astringent, may help cleanse the skin and tighten pores. Cucumbers are 96 percent water, and when combined with aloe vera, they can provide moisture and keep them locked in. This face mask thus helps in hydrating your skin and keeping them youthful.

Price: Rs 225

Deal: Rs 199

Cucumber Scrub

Face scrubs are a great exfoliating agent that gets rid of impurities and clears the pores. With Vitamin E and skin-whitening cucumber extracts, this face scrub deeply hydrates for visibly smooth and radiant skin.

Price: Rs 275

Deal: Rs 195

Face Mist

Spray on your face gently for instant relief from dry dehydrated skin. It makes sure you are always fresh and fab. Wipe the mist off after 30 seconds with tissue or cotton.

Price: Rs 250

Deal: Rs 225

