Glam up this festive season: 6 easy steps to achieve a flawless base

So you are a beginner in makeup and want to achieve the flawless base that you have seen on celebrities or models. And you are struggling with how to achieve it. Well, it is quite simple actually. Still, there is a fine line to give off the natural vibe that you want and go overboard. Moreover, we must remember the important thing in makeup is blending. Along with buying the right products of course.

Let us guide you and make sure you are noting everything down along the way, so you can get the flawless look you dreamed of (with a little bit of practice).

Cleansing

The first step to a flawless base is cleansing. First, get rid of all the dirt and oil from your face. Just take a dime-sized amount, massage it on your face and wash it off with lukewarm water. You can then apply an alcohol-free toner to wipe away the leftovers.

Moisturising

Moisturization hydrates your skin from the inside. It settles the base for the foundation. Dab just a little amount on your face and rub it out. Wait for a good 5 minutes for the moisturiser to settle down to form a smooth and even surface.

Primer

Primer is the most important step in applying makeup. To make your makeup long-lasting and effective, choose the kind of primer depending on your skin. It helps cover up your pores and avoids creases beneath the eyes. It also acts as a barrier between your skin and makeup.

Foundation

Take a small amount of the foundation on the back of your hand and apply it in dots all over the face. Take a beauty blender or a flat brush and spread it all over your face including your ears and neck.

Tip: If you are using a sponge, always dampen it first with water.

Concealer

Foundation gives a clear base but it doesn't cover your dark circles and spots. Miraculously, a concealer comes to our rescue. It can protect you against sun damage too. Always ensure to buy a concealer one shade lighter than your foundation. Apply it on your under eyes, nose, mouth and then the centre of your forehead but don't use it too much as it can get cakey.

Setting powder

A small amount of translucent powder helps settle the base that you just did and increases the longevity of the base. A fluffy brush takes away the excess makeup and reduces the shine giving off a natural and smooth finish.

