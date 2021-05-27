Glam guide for deep set eye makeup feat Shraddha Kapoor

Do you have deep-set eyes? Here’s your beau-tea edit on how to deck them up with colours and brushes. Grab a notepad or even better, your makeup palette.

Experimenting with different looks for deep-set eyes can be tricky. It is a craft that demands you to understand the type of eyes you have. It's time to learn and unlearn what works best for deep-set eyes when it comes to eye makeup. We trawled through 's Instagram feed to give you a rundown of deep-set eye makeup to cop on any given day. From sporting subtle lids, coloured-eyeliners, monochrome makeup, and shimmery ones, she does it perfectly.

Where do you start? On days you’d love to create a canvas that’s bright and all shimmery, don’t sit back. Although, using lighter hues like pink, peach, and nude will serve your eyes better.

Always up for a sizzling show!

Step 1: Start with the CTM regime.

Step 2: Grab a heavy-duty colour corrector to seal discolouration.

Step 3: Apply a hydrating foundation with a makeup sponge and blend well.

Step 4: Nab a concealer to cancel out under-eye creasing and dark circles.

Step 5: Dot your eyelids with a hush to prevent eyeshadow from bleeding out.

Step 6: Line your upper lash line with black kohl and smudge it well using an eyeliner brush.

Step 7: Reach for a creamy nude eyeshadow to cover your lids and the inner corners of your eyes.

Step 8: Follow it up with a silver eyeshadow to colour the area till the crease line and below the brow bone with a round-tipped brush.

Step 9: Emulate the same deep-set eye makeup on the other side as well.

Step 10: Top it off with a metallic eyeshadow at the outer crease and buff away the hue at the edges. Take help from a flat eyeshadow brush to blend it clean and fine.

Step 11: Colour your waterline with a black kohl pencil.

Step 12: Brush your brows with a spoolie to keep them in place and fill it in with a black kohl pencil.

Step 13: Add some glow to the T-zone areas with a highlighter that blends well with your skin tone.

Step 14: Contour underneath your cheekbone area and the corners of your forehead with a bronzer.

Step 15: Seal the deal with peach lipstick and a setting spray.

Tips:

1. Skip the black eyeshadow and get the brown to play a subtle game. Black pigment often tends to make your eyes appear extra droopy and may look overboard.

2. Ditch the mascara and glue a pair of fake eyelashes to elevate your look.

Work-ready makeup check!

Step 1: Cleanse, tone, and moisturise your skin.

Step 2: Get the primer to work on blemishes.

Step 3: Conceal your eyelids and tap hush onto your eyelids.

Step 4: Use a beige eyeshadow and blend uniformly all over your lids.

Step 5: Work a thin flick with a brown kohl pencil.

Step 6: Pick falsies to add oomph to your lashes.

Step 6: Contour the area below your cheekbones with a soft brown shade.

Step 7: Soak your lips in lip balm at first and enhance it with coral nude lipstick.

Step 8: Finish it off with a setting powder/spray.

Tips:

1. Use a darker shade to contour your crease. This shadows the blanket area and does not make it pop.

2. If you do not wish to use falsies, coat your lashes with waterproof mascara to do the trick.

Glam it, till you make it!

Step 1: Do not forget your CTM routine.

Step 2: Prime your skin to lighten your blemishes.

Step 3: Erase dark circles with a concealer.

Step 4: Go for a matte foundation.

Step 5: Colour your eyelids with a hush.

Step 6: A fluffy brush can help you spread the pigment evenly across your lids.

Step 7: Add more of the same pigment and colour them neat with an angled brush.

Step 8: Tightline your upper lash line.

Step 9: Draw your lower lash line with a brown pencil and smudge it.

Step 10: Brush and fill your brows uniformly.

Step 11: Highlight all of the high points of your face with a golden-hued highlighter.

Step 12: Contour below your cheekbones and blend it in.

Step 13: Load up your lashes with mascara.

Step 14: Spritz some spitting spray.

Tips:

1. If you’d love to add some dewiness, pick a liquid highlighter and apply it before the usage of foundation.

2. Use false eyelashes if need be.

3. Get the mascara to fulfill its role in the outward direction.

4. Use a brow gel to help you keep your brows in top shape.

Bonus tips:

1.The more coats of mascara you apply, the merrier for your eyes.

2. Wait it out for liquid/gel liners to dry up completely for they may transfer to your crease.

3. Always use an angled brush to apply eyeshadow.

4. Try not to trace a thick eyeliner always. Thin eyeliners make for a perfect statement.

5. Never wear your mascara in a downwards direction as it lends a droopy effect.

Do you love trying out new makeup looks? Let us know in the comments below.

