Glam up with these best selling nail paints to rock your Diwali outfits in style

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of trendy and festive nail colours to make em nails pop over your respective Diwali outfits. Get the perfect OOTN on Diwali eve while rocking these showstopper hues and get people asking about it. From mattes to glitter concoctions and also pop colours, be sure to check this list out. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Lakme Gel Nail Color (Enigma)

Get this easy to apply blazing red for your festive functions and make heads turn around. This shade in the name of ‘enigma’ has a gel base which will smoothly glide while applying, providing a fuss free experience.

PRICE: ₹ 199

2. Bad Company (Gorgeous Brown)

This no toxins french nail polish formula gives your nails a gorgeously glossy and a revolutionary long-lasting shine. It’s chip resistant formula seals & locks the nail color to extend the wear & shine for up to 6 days on your nails.

PRICE: ₹ 198

3. OPI (Glitter Lavender)

You're capable of creating magic, just like a prism. To help you flaunt your hidden magic on your fingertips, this shade is specially designed to compliment you, your aura, your sparkly vibe. The formula is super-rich, heavily pigmented and chip resistant lacquers, allowing exceptional coverage on nails.

PRICE: ₹ 748

4. Swiss Beauty (Glitter 02)

Containing resins with color lock technology that provides a long-lasting finish and a strong colour, this shade is a must have. The patented flexi brush makes for an easy and precise application and the saturated glitter particles give an elegant yet playful vibe to your nails.

PRICE: ₹ 129

5. Juice Nail Polish (Pack of 5)

Pickle Green, Sky Blue, French Purple, Coral Sunset, Amaranth Pink together come to make a collection with these urban-chic pastels. Fall head over heels with the sweet yet naughty hues and let your nails do all the talking.

PRICE: ₹ 199

6. Lakme Color Crush (G12)

Glitterati fans assemble. This crushed glitter multi color shade is a must have in your collection. Apply it as a standalone colour or top it up on an existing base. The versatility is what makes this shade so great!

PRICE: ₹ 124

