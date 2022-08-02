7 Best glass and crystal nail files on Amazon under $15

Glass and crystal nail files are terms that can be used synonymously, and they both mean very gentle, tempered glass, with a gritty surface that will be much kinder to your nails. Glass files are much more suitable, sealing the keratin layers together at the edge of the nails and minimizing chipping. Glass files hardly wear off. They stay intact for a long time, unlike all the emery boards you have been using so far. The innovative glass files are extremely easy to clean. The glass nail file glides over the nail tip, it doesn't tear the nail like the emery board or metal file, so you can file in both directions and it smooths out the nail tip as it files.

7 Best Glass And Crystal Nail Files

1. Best Crystal Glass Nail File for Women

These are professional glass and crystal nail files for women. The finely-ridged edges on these glass files are permanently etched on both sides to never weaken over time. And unlike traditional boring nail files, you can keep our glass files clean and sanitary after each use, just rinse them off with warm water. This filer comes with a protective travel case and is great for natural gel as well as acrylic nails.

Price: $7.97

2. 3 Pack Crystal Glass Nail File with Case

This nail filer set comes with a 3 pack of crystal glass nail files. You can portable store your glass file in your bag and carry it anywhere. Glass nail files do not corrode, rust or rot. Available for long-lasting usage. Shape nails with comfort & efficiency in just a few strokes and help your nails stay healthy and grow.

Price: $9.92

3. Crystal Glass Nail File - G.Liane Professional Double Sided Etched Crystal Nail File Set

A perfect solution for shaping the natural nails and artificial nails with a lighter touch in any direction. The abrasive filing surface is gentle and effective and never wears out or becomes blunt. It gives nails smooth without ragged ends. Made with high quality tempered glass by double-sided etched technology, not sand-blasting, it won’t break easily. It comes with a premium gift box holding a slim hard case and soft cleaning cloth.

Price: $7.89

4. Glass Nail File Manicure Set

These glass and crystal nail files are ergonomically shaped and follow the nail curve and thus facilitates precise, comfortable and more effective filing. Due to the large gripping area it ensures very comfortable holding. Unlike emery boards and metal files, glass files file in both directions! The fine grit permanently etched abrasive surface feels gentle on nails & allows precision filing, expertly shaped nails for professional results.

Price: $13.99

5. Glass Nail File and Nail Shiner

This 2PC tempered glass nail buffer files and 2PC nano glass nail shiners, not only shape nails, but also polish natural nails. Made of high quality tempered glass, the abrasive filing surface is gentle and effective and never wears out or becomes blunt. Come with big and small glass nail files and nail shine buffers, you can use different size nail files or shiner to beautify your nails, more easy, more efficient. Unlike ordinary nail files and buffers are consumables, ours are reusable.

Price: $8.89

6. Glass Nail File - Mont Bleu Premium Set of 3

This glass and crystal nail file gives a velvet smooth surface and is gentle on the nails and cuticles. Effective filing surface allows precision shaping. Each file comes with a lifetime guarantee which covers the filing surface. The 198 Mpa strong Czech-tempered glass is hard-wearing and built to last.

Price: $9.95

7. GERMANIKURE Glass Cuticle Stick

Unlike other glass and crystal files this one is an all rounder working as a cuticle pusher, remover, callous & dry skin file and nail shaper. This glass implement only removes dead skin, leaving healthy living skin untouched. It creates a smooth, clean, natural cuticle line without any risks associated with cutting. The pointed tip is super fine to allow for detailed work in the tiniest spaces, also it’s fragile and requires extra care.

Price: $9.45

Gone are the days of ruining your soft nails by using metal nail files, now you can file them with care with glass and crystal nail files.

