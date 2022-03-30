Glass skin products you need if you admire the flawless Korean skin lustre

Korean glass skin products have been the talk of the town for a while. The polished, clear, glass-like flawless skin is a dream for many. Especially after the K-pop wave took over the world with music, K-dramas and movies, K-beauty also became a much-scrutinised subject. Everyone wanted to know why the Korean skin looked so unimpaired and perfect! Glass skin products soon started to dominate the beauty space and if you haven’t checked it out yet let's tell you why you should!

What is glass skin and how to achieve it?

No marks, no flaws, simply perfect is what glass skin is all about. Smooth skin texture that almost shines like glass can be achieved by following a dedicated and diligent skincare regime. The Korean glass skin involves a 7 step process that consists of double cleansing, exfoliating, toning, application of serum, essence, moisturising and sunscreen. Using sheet masks also helps in making your skin soft and glass-like.

Here are 7 glass skin products:

Curated below are a few Korean glass skin products that you need to add to your beauty regime to flaunt a flawless face.

1. Hydrating Face Toner

This K-beauty product with rice water extracts is an excellent hydrating toner that soothes the face and improves texture. It provides non-sticky moisture and nutrients with a soft touch. This toner finely tightens enlarged pores and mildly replenishes skin with long-lasting moisture.

Price: Rs 765

Buy Now

2. Finite Betaine & Xylitol Face Serum

With hydrating properties, this unisex serum enhances the natural recovery and regeneration of your skin cells. It locks in moisture for long hours leaving your skin visibly fuller and radiant. The serum also reduces the visible appearance of wrinkles giving you a glass-like glow.

Price: Rs 749

Buy Now

3. Good Vibes Vitamin C & B3 Skin Glow Serum

Vitamin C and Vitamin B3 are a powerhouse of skin brightening properties. They together impart antioxidant properties for glowing skin by smoothing out the skin’s texture and diminishing wrinkles. The serum also works to reduce water loss and retain the skin’s moisture content.

Price: Rs 185

Buy Now

4. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Micro-Essence

Essence is the key ingredient of the Korean glass skin regime. This glass skin product goes deep into the skin to accelerate skin renewal and mildly exfoliates the skin. It is a suitable face serum for acne-prone skin, oily skin and dry skin as well as combination skin.

Price: Rs 205

Buy Now

5. Yu Bu Glass Skin Serum

This K-beauty serum especially works on skin dryness and dullness to rejuvenate your face and boost its hydration. Its formulated with star Korean beauty ingredients like Korean ginseng, niacinamide and snail mucin extract for instant dewy glass skin.

Price: Rs 630

Buy Now

6. Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C serum

This skin repair Korean beauty serum fades brown spots and pigmentation. The multi-solution serum with complete anti-ageing protection properties transforms and rejuvenates the skin. It is stabilised by pure Vitamin C to treat dead skin cells, dull skin tone, and enlarged pores.

Price: Rs 1334

Buy Now

7. Sheet Masks

Sheet masks are an easy way to relax and soothe your skin. It removes greasy impurities on the skin and nourishes your face proving the right moisturisation and healing properties. It also helps remove tan and fade blemishes. After cleansing, put the mask on the skin with the water removed to win the Korean glass skin glow.

Price: Rs 600

Buy Now

These Korean glass skin products will help you achieve a flawless face like your favourite actors from K-dramas. They are rich in vitamins and collagen-boosting ingredients that make the skin look smooth, firm and youthful.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

