Glossy hair overnight: This simple 4 ingredient DIY hair mask will boost hair growth and shine

Struggling with dry and damaged hair that constantly needs to be trimmed? This DIY overnight hair mask will solve all your hair problems in one go!

Store-bought hair masks are a saving grace for when we're running short on time and need our hair to feel normal when it feels rough and dry. While several home remedies and quick hair masks do the trick, nothing does it better than an overnight mask that reverses the damage caused to your locks.

Rice is one food item that we can't do without. Rice is an excellent ingredient for the hair.

It protects, nourishes and repairs the hair from its roots.

It helps in strengthening the roots of the hair.

It helps in balancing the pH level of the scalp and nourishes hair follicles.

Rice also boosts hair growth, shine, makes hair thicker and fights off dandruff.

Here's a simple DIY overnight rice mask that will do wonders to your locks.

Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup cooked rice

- Aloe Vera gel/juice

- 3 spoons of your favourite carrier oil

- Your favourite essential oil

Method:

In a mixer, blend the cooked rice, aloe juice and the carrier oil of your choice. Let the mixer run till a thick and creamy paste is formed.

To this, add 2-3 drops of your favourite essential oil and mix well.

Apply the hair mask on your dry hair for a minimum of 30 minutes. Results are best when you leave this on overnight - however, make sure you apply a small amount and cover your hair with an old cloth so it doesn't soil your pillowcase.

Wash off the next morning with shampoo and rinse with cold water.

