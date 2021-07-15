Glow up Thursday: 3 Face masks and hair masks you need to add to your cart today

Waiting for a full on glow-up since forever? Your wait is over as these hair and face masks are going to help you get there quickly.

There’s nothing quite like sipping on a glass of your finest chardonae with your face and hair soaking in masks on a Saturday night isn’t it? Away from all the stress in the world, while your mind, skin and hair gulp down all the goodness from the masks’ ingredients. From hydrating and moisturising, improving skin texture to enhancing elasticity, a face mask can do wonders for your skin and the list of benefits is endless. Same goes for hair masks. Your scalp needs as much nourishment as a new born baby. If you are looking for a full glow up transformation since forever then you have come to the right place. Below are listed some of the greatest finds in the world of face and hair masks that your skin will definitely love you for.

Dot & Key pore decongesting + detoxifying charcoal mousse clay mask

This one is a cult favourite and most definitely tops the list. This face mask is formulated with activated charcoal which can act as a ‘detox smoothie’ for your skin. The mask also comes with pore cleaning and tightening properties as it is enriched with sage oil, bentonite and kaolin clay which also prevents breakouts. This is definitely a safer alternative to those peel off marks which can be very harmful for the skin.

Price: ₹438

Plum chamomile and white tea glow-getter face mask

Formulated with white bentonite, kaolin and the proprietary mixture of chamomile extracts, white tea leaf extracts, licorice root extract and 5 hyper-antioxidant leaf extracts, this face mask can act as a game changer to your skincare routine. From deep cleansing to exfoliation, providing antioxidant nourishment to hydrating dry skin, this face mask is a must-have.

Price: ₹ 380

Derma Co. niacinamide clay mask

Niacinamide is a miracle ingredient and is a must for every skin care routine. This dermatologist's loved and approved ingredient is now found in almost every skincare product these days and this facemask is formulated with 5% Niacinamide which is actually the right amount. This clay mask is going to help you with your acne marks and scars, skin texture, excess oil production and sebum production. Moreover, it is free from mineral oil, parabens, dye and sulfates. What a great deal!

Price: ₹ 473

Tresemme keratin hair mask

We all know how important keratin is for our hair, skin and nails. This hair mask is enriched with a keratin enhanced formula and marula oil. Now marula oil is considered to be a star ingredient in African skincare. The oil seals in moisture and provides shine and strength to the hair follicles. If you suffer, dehydrated and dull hair you need to add this hair mask to your cart right away!

Price: ₹450

Schwarzkopf Professional bonacure keratin hair mask

Nobody likes frizzy hair which lacks moisture and shine. The frizzier your hair is the more difficult it gets to maintain it. There are so many culprits of hair damage but pollution and the environment top the list. This hair mask is going to protect your hair from humidity, add intense smoothness and shine, improve hair texture and nourish hair follicles in one go.

Price: ₹900

Mamaearth argan oil hair mask

Here’s another hair mask which is the right fit for all of you struggling with hairfall and damaged hair. Damaged roots are very prone to breakage and split ends. Thus, it is supposed to be treated with utmost care. This argan oil infused hair mask is just the product you have been looking for. Enriched with tea tree oil, avocado oil and milk protein, this mask also protects the hair from dandruff and unclogs pores leaving the hair nourished and soft to touch.

Price: ₹538

