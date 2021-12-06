Glycerin: The life saving ingredient you must add to your skincare routine this winter

Glycerin acts as a humectant, which allows the skin to retain moisture. It can increase skin hydration and relieve dryness. It’s also an emollient and softens the skin. This is great if eczema or psoriasis leave you with rough or dry patches. It also has antimicrobial properties, which means it can protect the skin from harmful microorganisms.

Vivel Body Wash Glycerin & Honey

Enriched with nourishing qualities of liquid glycerine and the goodness of honey, this body wash works deeply within your skin and keeps it moisturised. Glycerin locks the moisture into your skin and regulates oil content. Similarly, honey is a soothing beauty ingredient rich in natural antioxidants. It helps in keeping the skin well-hydrated and protects it from harmful UV rays.

Price: Rs.40

Pears Bathing Soap with Glycerin

This pure and gentle bathing bar with 100 percent more glycerine helps preserve the moisture of your skin and keeps it soft, smooth and glowing. It gently cleanses for a visibly brighter, glowing skin every time you shower. It washes away germs, and is mild and gentle on the skin.

Price: Rs.140

Terrai Natural Body Lotion

This hydrating lotion infused with the goodness of chamomile oil, aloe vera and vitamin E helps soothe dry and irritated skin and restore the natural glow of your skin. Glycerine hydrates and helps to restore the skin’s moisture balance. It is a non-greasy formulation that absorbs quickly, hydrates the skin, leaving it smooth, soft, and supple. The pH balanced formula is gentle enough to be used by everyone.

Price: Rs.241

Pears Gentle Daily Cleansing Face Wash

This face wash contains 98 percent pure glycerin and its ultra mild 'ph-balanced' formula does not disturb the natural balance of your skin. It gently cleanses and washes away impurities. Glycerin deeply moisturises the skin and makes it soft, smooth, glowing and youthful.

Price: Rs.299

POND’s Light Moisturiser

This lightweight and non-oily moisturiser is enriched with vitamin E and glycerin. It deeply moisturises dry skin with 24 hour moisture lock. The moisturiser spreads easily and instantly absorbs into the skin. It leaves the skin feeling soft, with a non-oily fresh glow.

Price: Rs.193

