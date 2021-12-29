Glycolic to Lactic: 3 AHA Acids and why you need to add them to your skincare routine

If you're wondering about terms like cell turnover, AHAs and BHAs, and are already intimidated, we're here to help you out! Narrowing it down, we will only deal with AHAs or alpha hydroxy acids here which essentially help in exfoliating the skin and boosting glow. AHAs are water-soluble acids and are known to primarily combat and slowly reverse signs of ageing like fine lines and dullness.

Choosing the right acid for your skin can get both confusing and intimidating, so we broke it down for you.

Lactic Acid

Usually made from fermented milk or sugar, this is extremely gentle on the skin. Lactic acid keeps moisture trapped in the skin and is perfect for those with sensitive skin. It also aids in boosting hydration to dry and flaky skin, leaving it supple and moisturised. No wonder Cleopatra was known to take baths in milk!

Glycolic Acid

One of the most common acids used in skincare products, this acid is also one of the most effective. It helps in boosting collagen and even evening out the skin tone. It is not advisable for people with sensitive skin to use though, as there could be irritation.

Fruity acids (Citric, Malic, etc.)

Another AHA that's perfect for sensitive skin, is everything that comes from fruits. Citric acid derived from lemon primarily and malic acid obtained from apples, work on the upper layer of the skin and are soft yet soothing when it comes to exfoliation. For them to be more effective, they are often combined with Glycolic or Lactic acid to derive better results.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2021: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: BEST & WORST celeb looks from the year