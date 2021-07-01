Go from drab to fab in minutes with these high-end makeup dupes from Amazon

These high end makeup dupes are a total steal and value for money. We guarantee you won't be dissapointed if you plan on investing in them.

There’s no such thing as “too much makeup.” Though this pandemic has affected every brick and corner of our lives. From relationships to our careers, from our mental health to our physical health, everything is at stake right now. It has even made its way into deciding what we put in our wardrobe and makeup pouches, the food we eat, and the mattress we sleep in, due to our draining finances. With masks on our faces, gloves covering our hands, and with little to no makeup, we go out of our houses. The only makeup we can do, thanks to our well-wishers: our masks, is putting some shimmer on our eyes and eyeliner.

Everything is at a standstill except the glamour industry. From Kylie Jenner to Selena Gomez, everyone has a makeup line of their own now. We get to see new makeup products getting launched every week now. It's okay to be overwhelmed, and if you are a makeup junkie but are penniless like me, then you are bound to get FOMO. Worry not, below listed are some unbelievable dupes to some newly launched high-end makeup products. If you are someone who doesn’t want to miss out on new makeup and trends but also wants to cut your pocket some slack then keep scrolling down.

Elf Lip Lacquer

Lip gloss isn’t a thing of the 2000s anymore. Fenty has changed the game for lip glosses. The Fenty Bomb is on everyone’s wish list right now. Similarly, Glossier has also come up with its clear lip gloss and has managed to become everyone’s favourite in no time. The perfect dupe and alternative to both the lip glosses is the Elf Lip Lacquer with its non-sticky and long-lasting properties. A clear lip gloss infused with Vitamin E which gives a glossy finish doesn’t transfer that easily and also goes easy on the pocket.

Price: ₹ 1,360

Rimmel London Maxi Blush

Looking for a pinky coral-toned blush that gives a lot of pigment exactly like the Charlotte Tilbury Ecstasy Blush? Then you need to add this Rimmel London Maxi Blush to your cart. This blush is going to perfectly complement your no-makeup makeup look because of its no-sparkle and no-glitter sheen. It's long-lasting, isn't powdery in texture, and goes well with both, cream and powder products. Perfect for an everyday makeup look.

Price: ₹ 599

Milani Color Statement Lipliner

Even to this day, the Charlotte Tilbury “Pillowtalk” lip liner is the most talked-about and most preferred lip liner. There have been many brands that have come out with their dupes but have failed miserably. The closest match to the same is definitely the Milani Color Statement Lipliner in the shade: Nude. This rich creamy mauve-toned lip liner will make your lips look plumper than ever before.

Price: ₹ 574

Blue Heaven Primer

This Blue Heaven primer is the exact copy of the Smashbox Photo Finish primer in terms of the design and the benefits. The primer is silicone-gel-based and is powered with aloe extracts for a soothing effect. It covers pores and fine lines giving your makeup a perfect base. A long-lasting primer with the benefits of the Smashbox primer at half the price is truly a dealbreaker.

Price: ₹ 180

Glavon 9 Colors Sfr Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes

The Sfr Obsessions eyeshadow palettes are a thing of beauty! So many creative eyeshadow looks can be created with these palletes. Be it neutral or bold, these palettes are meant for everything! They definitely serve their purpose of being the exact dupes of the Huda Beauty obsessions palette. Its rich pigment and easily blendable formula will make your eyeshadow colours shine bright like a diamond and make your makeup standout in the crowd.

Price: ₹ 395

