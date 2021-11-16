Goat Milk: Give it a go to keep your skin hydrated and supple this winter

Got dry skin? Blame winter for not being kind to you. It brings with it parched skin that's massively deprived of hydration. If you've been reading up some serious notes on how to proof your skin from seasonal woes, you may want to take into consideration of what ingredients you're using to slather your skin with. If your everyday so-called skin saviour isn't doing the cut, you may want to try little and mighty drops of goat milk.

Cow milk has long been used and by now you must have written a book on whether or not it suits your skin. ‘Goat milk’ is quite the rage now especially in this cold season for it helps to keep your skin hydrated well. What can you expect from fatty acids? It can even smooth out the rough texture with its intensely hydrating benefits. Apply it post-bath for best results. Dry skin can often force you to itch your skin accidentally and that’s when goat milk can step in to rescue your skin by soothing it as the fatty acids present in this milk boast of antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agents.

Sounds more like a run-of-the-mill ingredient? Here’s more for your skin to absorb maybe your hair too. Coarse, dull hair and itchy scalp seem to worry you every day? Add some goat milk into your DIY masks and slather it on your tresses. This can help add shine, smoothen your tresses and improve your hair’s health.

While there are more reasons than one that could lead to the damage of your skin, Vitamins A & E in goat milk aid in repairing damaged skin. Your skin does require exfoliation to get rid of dead skin. Hours of scrubbing may give you the nightmare of damages, and here’s how to do it subtly. Just the way your skin would appreciate. Apply goat milk and work it on your skin in a circular pattern. The lactic acid in this milk which plays the role of alpha-hydroxy acid helps to zap dead skin cells which is the culprit that could be hiding your skin’s natural glow.

