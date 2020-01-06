Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Jennifer Lopez: The best & worst beauty looks from the red carpet

Hollywood's finest celebrities gathered to celebrate the best performances of the year that was at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Check out the best beauty looks from the red carpet.

Award season is upon us! And just in time, too. With the onset of the new year and new decade, we could use all the beauty and fashion inspiration possible. The first major Hollywood red carpet of the year - the Golden Globes took place early this morning with the who's who of the industry decking up in the finest gowns and making some statement-worthy looks with their hair and makeup. Check out all the best fresh, fun and drool-worthy looks from the red carpet that we can't seem to get enough of!

Jonas

Looking absolutely in pink, the actress looked ravishing with her hair styled into retro Hollywood glossy waves. Filled-in brows, plum lips, and rosy cheeks and voluminous lashes did the trick for the actress, ensuring she looked glamorous as ever.

Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers actress took the cake with her over-the-top braided bun that was piled up on her sleek-back hair making it the best hairstyle on the red carpet. The rest of her look was otherwise toned down ensuring all the attention remained on her braided do.

Zoe Kravitz

Looking timeless as ever, Kravitz glammed it up with a wispy pixie cut hairstyle and topped it off with deep scarlet lips while keeping the rest of her look to a bare minimum.

Winnie Harlow

Making a statement with her smokey eye in multiple shades of the night - navy blue, grey and loads of glitter, the model looked absolutely stunning as she let her eyes do the talking.

Kerry Washington

Making a statement, Washington looked chic as ever with her hair styled in a sleek bob. A basic liner and ruby red lips with barely-there blush cheeks completed the actress' look.

Jennifer Aniston

True, Jen can't seem to go wrong with her look but we wish she experimented a little more by styling her hair differently or even opting for slightly different makeup that would do the trick.

Taylor Swift

Taking a step back from going all out with her look, Swift opted to pull her hair back into a loose bun with a few loose strands to give it a messy look. Light eyeshadow, voluminous lashes and glossy nude lips completed her look that was quite a let down as compared to her previous looks.

Reese Witherspoon

Keeping it fresh, Witherspoon styled her bob into a sleek side-parting. To glam it up she opted for dark smokey eyes that were a contrast to her pristine white dress. Nude glossy lips completed this red-carpet-worthy look that we can't get enough of!

Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow actress has been experimenting a lot with her makeup recently but we love how she opted to keep it clean and simple with her beauty look. A barely-there flawless base, baked under eyes, glossy lips and voluminous lashes ensured Johansson looked glamorous for the award show.

Which actress's beauty look do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

