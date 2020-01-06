Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Jennifer Lopez: The best & worst beauty looks from the red carpet
Award season is upon us! And just in time, too. With the onset of the new year and new decade, we could use all the beauty and fashion inspiration possible. The first major Hollywood red carpet of the year - the Golden Globes took place early this morning with the who's who of the industry decking up in the finest gowns and making some statement-worthy looks with their hair and makeup. Check out all the best fresh, fun and drool-worthy looks from the red carpet that we can't seem to get enough of!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Looking absolutely in pink, the actress looked ravishing with her hair styled into retro Hollywood glossy waves. Filled-in brows, plum lips, and rosy cheeks and voluminous lashes did the trick for the actress, ensuring she looked glamorous as ever.
Jennifer Lopez
The Hustlers actress took the cake with her over-the-top braided bun that was piled up on her sleek-back hair making it the best hairstyle on the red carpet. The rest of her look was otherwise toned down ensuring all the attention remained on her braided do.
Zoe Kravitz
Looking timeless as ever, Kravitz glammed it up with a wispy pixie cut hairstyle and topped it off with deep scarlet lips while keeping the rest of her look to a bare minimum.
Winnie Harlow
Making a statement with her smokey eye in multiple shades of the night - navy blue, grey and loads of glitter, the model looked absolutely stunning as she let her eyes do the talking.
Kerry Washington
Making a statement, Washington looked chic as ever with her hair styled in a sleek bob. A basic liner and ruby red lips with barely-there blush cheeks completed the actress' look.
Jennifer Aniston
True, Jen can't seem to go wrong with her look but we wish she experimented a little more by styling her hair differently or even opting for slightly different makeup that would do the trick.
Taylor Swift
Taking a step back from going all out with her look, Swift opted to pull her hair back into a loose bun with a few loose strands to give it a messy look. Light eyeshadow, voluminous lashes and glossy nude lips completed her look that was quite a let down as compared to her previous looks.
Reese Witherspoon
Keeping it fresh, Witherspoon styled her bob into a sleek side-parting. To glam it up she opted for dark smokey eyes that were a contrast to her pristine white dress. Nude glossy lips completed this red-carpet-worthy look that we can't get enough of!
Scarlett Johansson
The Black Widow actress has been experimenting a lot with her makeup recently but we love how she opted to keep it clean and simple with her beauty look. A barely-there flawless base, baked under eyes, glossy lips and voluminous lashes ensured Johansson looked glamorous for the award show.
Which actress's beauty look do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.
