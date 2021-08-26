Goodbye dark patches: 6 natural remedies that will make you want to flaunt your underarms confidently

A tropical country like India where summer tends to last all year makes you want to wear sleeveless clothes all the time. But the majority of us refrain from this type of clothing, afraid of the dark patches in our underarms that people might notice whenever we lift our arms (a serious embarrassment). We often tend to forget to care for those underarms that rarely cause any trouble other than sweating. But the sensitive skin of the armpits can lead to rashes, pimples, ingrown hair if neglected.

Several factors lead to the darkness of the underarms. The chemical in deodorants that we use to keep us fresh causes discolouration. Obesity, shaving, friction from clothes, build-up of dead cells, certain medications and even smoking contribute to discolouration. Don't worry, we bring you some homemade remedies that can lighten up your underarms in no time.

Potato

Potatoes are the must-haves in our kitchen. Their versatility is not only limited to cooking but is a great lightening agent. It can make your skin smooth and soft. Cut 2 slices of potatoes about a centimetre thick and rub them against your armpits for a few minutes. Leave it for 20-30 minutes and then rinse it off with water.

Cucumber

Cucumber is a great cooling agent. It has bleaching properties that can lighten your skin. Massage a slice of cucumber in both the underarms for about 10 minutes each. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat daily and you will begin to see results.

Turmeric





Apart from being an essential Indian spice, it is an extraordinary beauty ingredient that has been used by Indian women for ages. It is rich in antioxidants that improve the texture of the skin and brings out a natural glow. Take a tablespoon of turmeric powder and 1-2 teaspoons of milk. Mix it well to apply the thin paste on your armpits. Leave it for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with water. Do it twice a week for best results.

Lemon Juice

The citric acid in lemons has natural bleaching properties that can also kill the odour. Cut the lemon into thick slices and rub it against your underarms. Do this for about 3-4 minutes and let it stay. After 15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. Lemons have skin whitening features and can work as an excellent exfoliant. Use it thrice a week.

Olive Oil

Olive Oil is an exceptional moisturiser for the skin. Its antioxidant properties can lighten your underarms. Take 2 tablespoons of virgin olive oil and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Brown sugar acts as an exfoliant and removes dead cells. Mix them well and apply. Leave it for a few minutes and rinse with water. You can use this twice a week for fast results.

Pumice Stone

Pumice stones are extremely effective exfoliators. It has been used for centuries for removing dead cells of the skin. Gently scrub the underarms before taking a shower. Ensure to do it smoothly. You can do this twice a week.

So, put your feet up and hands above your head. You can enjoy a day at the beach in sleeveless. What works for you most? Share your thoughts below.

