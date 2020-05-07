Got dry hands? 6 natural ways to make your hands soft like a baby

Irritated with dry and rough hands? Read on to know how you can get rid of the dryness and get soft hands naturally.

Who doesn’t like soft and pretty hands? But sometimes the amount of work our hands do makes them look dry and rough. They get exposed to a variety of elements in our daily life, which is why we need to take extra care of our hands. Various factors lead to dry hands, including the changing weather. If you’re somebody who is trying to make their hands smoother and softer, then read on.

Before you rush to a doctor to address the problem, it is important to know that there are a plethora of natural ingredients that can help get smoother and softer hands. No need to go running to a doctor and waste a lot of money. You can easily find these ingredients somewhere in the house or you can buy them without worrying about spending a lot. However, make sure you are not allergic to any of these ingredients before using them.

On that note, here are 6 natural ways to get smoother and softer hands.

Vaseline

Vaseline has powerful moisturising properties that will help you get softer hands. Apply a thin layer on the hands regularly before bedtime.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a great option to make your hands soft. Apply coconut oil to help hydrate the skin and increase its lipid levels. Leave it overnight.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is another good option. It acts as a natural exfoliant that helps get rid of dry skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of powdered oatmeal with half a tablespoon coconut oil and apply it on the hands. Remove after 10-15 minutes.

Egg yolk

Egg yolks contain lecithin, which helps condition the skin. All you have to do is whisk one egg and apply the yolk evenly on both hands. Leave it for 15-20 minutes. Do this thrice a week for best results. You can use a mild scented soap to get rid of the egg odor.

Honey

Honey is not just another addition to the condiments in your kitchen. It can be used for the goodness of your skin. Apply raw honey on your hands and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with normal water. It will hydrate, soothe and moisturise the skin.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains polysaccharides, which helps keep the skin moisturised and soft. Take an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel from it. Apply the gel on your hands and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Do this twice a week for best results.

