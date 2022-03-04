Got your tan game going strong? 3 effective tips to say knock out and flaunt a healthy glow

The beach bum in you may have urged you hit the beach. Living in the water or simply chilling by the beach clad in a bikini, book in hand and a glass of comforting drink sounds like the holiday of your dreams, isn't it? Well, you may have jotted all of these in your wish list but are you sure that this is it? Looks incomplete to us without sunscreen. Ah, do you want the sun to hit you straight in the face and leave you all tanned? Wait, we forgot to mention how unapologetic it can get in leaving you tanned from your head-to-toe.

Here are a few effective tips to lay all the tan you've accumulated to rest for good.

1) Say hello to clean and rejuvenated skin with a scrub

No, you don't need a heavy scrub with a grainy texture to be harsh on dirt. Gentle is always the way forward, make a DIY oatmeal scrub and slather it on your skin. Keep the mixture on for 20 minutes you make with oats, milk, and aloe vera. This will help in shedding the upper and dry layer of your skin to reveal naturally clean and glowing skin. Moisturise your skin to

2) Apply ample sunscreen

Got all tanned and how good is sunscreen now you wonder? Spread a broad-spectrum sunscreen on your skin and help it heal, and prevent further damage say from getting extra tanned.

3) Home remedies

A saviour at all times! For a naturally caught tan, a natural recipe is just as perfect. Trusted ingredients will have your skin's back if used well. Alter this face pack's measurements as per your preference. Take 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder, add 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice, add 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel, and add a pinch of Kasturi turmeric powder. (If the paste is too thick, add milk to make it light) Apply it on your face and wash it off after 20 minutes with tepid water. Pat your skin dry.

