Grapefruit DIY Masks: A natural blessing for aging skin and dandruff prone scalp

What’s so charming about Grapefruits, you wonder? We investigated so you could soak up its benefits.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2021 09:11 pm
Vitamin C in the beauty world today is a no-brainer for it manages to get to the core of all skin and hair problems. This ingredient keeps up the ranks always for it is housed with antioxidants that are worthy of singing praises. A mini refresher course: the citrusy goodness aids in repairing damaged skin cells, shielding your skin from environmental stressors, boosting collagen, fading pigmentation, elevating your skin’s natural glow, and stimulating hair growth. Here’s another bitter-sweet citrusy delight, also referred to as “Grapefruit” that will surely occupy a spot on your shelves. 

The easiest and hassle-free way to work this fruit into your routine is through DIY masks. Grapefruits are known to perform the same duties as Vitamin C does and the additional advantages would be to help absorb excess sebum, exfoliate the skin, and energise brittle nails. Time to eradicate dull skin and march towards the glowing skin department, right? Get started now! 

For aging skin 

Ingredients: 

1 tsp turmeric powder 

1 tbsp grapefruit juice/peel powder 

1 tbsp avocado puree 

 

Procedure: 

Combine all the ingredients to form a paste and smear it on your skin. Do not keep it for beyond 20 minutes. Rinse it off with tepid water and pat dry. 

 

For pigmentation

Ingredients: 

1 tbsp grapefruit juice

1 tsp papaya puree 

1 tsp raw honey 

 

Procedure: 

Blend all the ingredients and apply them to your face. Wash it off with tepid water post 20 minutes and follow it up with a moisturiser. 

 

For dandruff 

Ingredients: 

1 tbsp grapefruit juice 

1 tsp amla powder

1 tsp coconut oil 

 

Procedure: 

Stir the above-mentioned ingredients together to form a paste. Use your fingertips to spread the mixture on your scalp and give it a massage for up to 5 minutes. Wait it out for 20 minutes and cleanse it with cold water.

 

Have you used products infused with Vitamin C? Let us know in the comments below.

 

