Grapeseed Oil: 3 lesser known beauty benefits of this oil that boost glowing skin

Obtained from pressing the seeds of grapes, this oil contains a high amount of healthy fatty acids that make it a popular choice for skin treatments. Here's all you need to know!

A byproduct of making wine, the discarded seeds of grapes are pressed to obtain the oils within them. Known to contain ingredients including Vitamin E and omega 3 fatty acids, this oil is only known to suit most skin types as it is lightweight and not heavy on the skin. Here are three ways grapeseed oil benefits the skin.

Combats acne

This oil is both anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial which makes it an ideal pick to fight acne. It can be used as a carrier oil or even combined with your favourite oil to slowly fade out the scars caused by acne as well.

Adds elasticity to the skin

Applying grapeseed oil on your skin regularly is known to make both the Vitamin E and C present in the skin become more efficient. This thus makes the skin very soft and plump to feel, boosts moisture and elasticity in the skin.

Minimises signs of ageing

Along with fatty acids, grapeseed oil also contains polyphenols, which not only help in fighting premature ageing but also reverse pigmentation caused by the sun, scars left by acne, etc. Grapeseed oil is also known to have natural astringent properties that help in tightening the pores and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the skin.

Time to add an all-new oil to your beauty regimen!

ALSO READ: Prevent hair loss & get GLOSSY hair with Vitamin E: Here's how to use the oil effectively for the best hair

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×