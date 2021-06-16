Grapeseed Oil DIY Masks: The ideal solution to all dry and aging skin concerns

Did you know with grapeseed oil in your skincare shelf coping with any skin concern is surprisingly simple? Read more to get your shots of care.

What does skin that age like wine look like? Grapeseed oil deserves a spotlight for it is a secret skincare weapon that can be a good friend to aging, acne-prone, and dry skin. This non-comedogenic oil is obtained from the seeds of the grapes post the process of making wine. The takeaway? It doesn’t fit inside the trash bins because of its impeccable benefits. It also allows your skin to breathe and refrains from clogging it up. With antioxidants, omega fatty acids, amino acids, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory agents in tow, it holds the power to help keep the hydration locked, treat acne, even out skin tone, reduce dark circles, enhance skin elasticity, and smooth out fine lines.

This light-weight emollient when used in tandem with almond oil and avocado oil can stop all skin woes in tracks. Here are a few DIYs worthy of being entered into your to-do list as soon as possible. Note: Conduct a patch test before you apply it to your face and neck.

For dry skin

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp grapeseed oil

1/4 tbsp honey

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Mix all the ingredients and apply the paste on your skin and neck.

2. Wait for it to settle and wash it off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water.

For dark circles

Ingredients:

2 drops of grapeseed oil

2 drops of sweet almond oil

Procedure:

1. Cleanse your hands and under-eye area with water. Pat dry with a thin cloth.

2. Use your fingertips to blend both the oils together.

3. Gently dab the oil concoction around the eye area and massage it well.

For acne-prone skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1/2 tbsp green tea powder

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients to make a paste.

2. Spread it on your face and rinse it with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

For aging skin

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp papaya pulp

Procedure:

1. Make a face mask by blending them all.

2. Apply it on your face and give it a massage for a good 5 minutes.

3. Use lukewarm water to cleanse away the mask.

Have you ever used grapeseed oil on your hair? ? Let us know in the comments below.

