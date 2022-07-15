Greasy hair and bothered? Follow this easy guide to fight excess oil and keep the moisture on

Hey there, Monsoon, we see what you're doing to our hair. Frizz and dandruff are on the rise easily giving room to damage at a bulk. While we're aware of this chaos, solutions to these are ready too. We've trained ourselves mentally to prepare for anything the weather happily throws at us. Did you wash your hair yesterday to only see it get greasy today? It could be the sweat giving in, or excessive usage of sulfate-filled shampoos or styling creams. Here's your simple guide to tackling extra oily, greasy-like textured hair.

1) Limit the usage of shampoos and conditioners

Firstly, look for sulfate and harsh chemical-free formulas. Apply minimal quantity on damp hair and give it a gentle and soothing cleanse. Usage of organic products can help keep naturally produced oils intact, prevent further add-on of grease and do what it intends to do without damaging your hair. The trick lies in picking out the right, suitable product for your hair. If dandruff, is your concern look for amla, tea tree, neem, apple cider vinegar, and so on. Do not indulge in too many hair wash sessions as this very routine can lead to dry scalp, tie your hair up on days when you can skip a cleanse.

2) Avoid styling products

Just cause you've hoarded some stellar hair styling creams and sprays, doesn't mean your hair welcomes them all at one go. If you do not wash these off from time to time, this will lead to buildup on your scalp. Expect trouble to follow, oil and streaks of itching. If you're going to expose your hair to heat, do not soak your hair with a heat protectant. Go easy, skimp on it and keep it light.

3) Scrub it good

No, we're not asking you to swear by this step every day. Be gentle, you do not want tears on your skin, healthy, oil-free scalp is the ultimate goal. Look for powdered formulas known for deep-cleansing. Make this a weekly-once practice to help combat oil buildup and keep your hair stench-free.

How do you tackle greasy hair? Share some tips with us in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celebs who showed simple steps to call for glam with nose pins and rings