Green tea to Aloe vera: 3 DIY ice cubes for skin icing that will give you a FLAWLESS glow

Looking for a solution to achieve flawless skin? Ice cubes are the solution for you!

Wondering what ice cubes could do for your skin? They not only leave the skin feeling refreshed, but a massage with ice closes the pores, regulates the oil production and gives the skin a bright and healthy glow. Ice also helps with the under-eye bags while also managing the puffiness with minimal effort. Make ice facials more fun with these 3 easy DIY methods.

Aloe Vera ice cubes

Want to heal sunburnt skin? Mix one spoon of ale vera gel in a cup of water.

Pour this into an ice tray and let it free. Apply it on the skin to help fight infections, soothe sunburns, infections and even acne, for aloe vera is known for its anti-bacterial properties.

Rose Water ice cubes

Mix half a cup of rose water with half a cup of regular water. Pour this into an ice tray and let it freeze.

Rosewater is excellent for managing the skin's pH balance and gets rid of the excess oil. It also soothes the skin and any other inflammations, leaving it hydrated and nourished.

Green Tea ice cubes

Take 2 green tea. bags and brew them in hot water. Once the water has cooled, pour it into an ice tray and let it freeze.

Green tea contains antioxidants that heal acne and manages scarring as well while leaving the skin feeling fresh and plump.

