Grooming essentials under Rs 1999 that men can never stop using

Shop O’clock for men! Here is a chance to amp up your grooming game with effective tools at your hands. Right from skin care, hair care to beauty tools, you need to indulge into everything for maximising your dapper looks. Check out what we have got for you at the earliest!

1. Park Avenue Luxury Grooming Collection

This grooming kit is a combo of 7 essentials to amp up your grooming game. It comes with a free travel pouch, good morning deodorant, shave cream, shave brush, after shave lotion, razor, soap and a body spray. This advanced grooming kit is especially crafted for gentlemen who love to take a step towards skin pampering sessions.

Price: Rs. 695

Deal: Rs. 536

2. Ustraa Oil Control Pack

Ustraa Oil Control Pack is a combo of face wash and moisturising cream. It is ideal for men who wish to achieve an anti-acne skin. This oil control pack controls excess oil, removes dirt, prevents acne, blackheads, whiteheads and moisturises the skin intensely. It also hydrates the skin with the goodness of shea butter and olive oil.

Price: Rs. 749

Deal: Rs. 558

3. Beardo Hair Growth Oil, Beard Serum and Irish Beard Wash Combo

This combo set of three is everything you need to spice up your beard game. It cleanses your beard and makes it smoother and glossier. It will help you attain a refreshing look and silently will protect your beard from dirt, dust and harmful UV rays.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 1109

4. MI Cordless Beard Trimmer

This MI Cordless Beard Trimmer has self sharpening stainless steel blades. It requires a two hours charge for 60 minutes of run time. It comes with a travel lock feature and thus makes it a travel friendly trimmer. This trimmer serves you with a micro USB charging cable, one comb, cleaning brush and a travel pouch.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 1098

5. Bombay Shaving Company Premium Shaving Kit

This Bombay Shaving Company Premium Shaving Kit will make every morning of yours full of merriment. This kit contains all the essentials that you need before and after shaving. It comes with a pre-shave scrub, shaving Cream, post shave balm, charcoal soap, towel and a shaving kit bag. The products are beautifully crafted in India for pampering your skin as well as your beard.

Price: Rs. 942

Deal: Rs. 575

6. Bombay Shaving Company Portable Beard Straightener

This grooming tool will help you to brush, smoothen as well as straighten your beard. It comes with an anti burn protection design. It will serve you with quick results with an even heat distribution technology. Now you can bid adieu to an unkempt beard with this straightener at your hands.

Price: Rs. 845

Deal: Rs. 699

7. Muuchstac Men's Herbal Beard Growth Oil

This Muuchstac Men's Herbal Beard Growth Oil accompanies a refreshing Ocean face wash. The oil is enriched with jojoba, sweet almond and cedar wood. This combo is designed with herbal ingredients that deliver mind boggling results.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 552

8. Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Flexwax Hairwax

Hair wax gives your hair a natural shine and finish. It has a creamy texture that glides through your hair and asks for no discrete touch ups. It will give you a professional styling experience simply by sitting at home. This hair wax will help you to easily style your hair just with your hands.

Price: Rs. 900

Deal: Rs. 810

Who needs to visit a salon for professional styling and care? With these grooming essentials you will never feel the instinct to visit a salon. These products will make you fall in love with its features and outcomes. Once you try your hands on them, we are sure you can never stop using them.

