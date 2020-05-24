Gua Sha: All you need to know about it and the benefits of this routine for the skin 

The skincare routine went viral a while ago and can not only improve skin health but also help with chronic pain.

The Gua-Sha tool is something that comes with an impressive past with the biggest celebrities vouching for it too. It is a massage technique and is defined in two parts - Gua for Scraping and Sha for Redness of skin.

This tool is known to date back to the Paleolithic Age where stone implements were used to rub the body to alleviate pain. It has since been used to ease chronic pain and deal with issues like inflammation.

The tools today are made from Jade or Rose Quartz stones. The stone produces an ability to break down muscular tension, ease discomfort, combat puffiness and tension all at the same time, making it a great tool for facials.

Some of the benefits of it include:

Helps in the lymphatic drainage of the face

We barely use our facial muscles all day or do exercises for the face. The Gua Sha method helps in the lymphatic drainage of the face. This also results in a more sculpted and toned appearance of the face.

No more fine lines and wrinkles

It retains the muscles of the face, relaxes them and strengthen them. It also reduces the fine lines, wrinkles acne and gets rid of acne scars and puffiness on the face as well.

Reduces under-eye discoloration

It is known as the 'Eastern Facelift' because it has a contouring effect to it! It helps in reducing the under-eye discolouration by removing excess fluids from the place and improving the flow of blood.

No side-effects

It is a safe remedy since it is natural. It also helps in changing the appearance of the skin, making it smoother and enabling blood to flow seamlessly.

Are you going to try your hand at Gua Sha? Let us know in the comment section below.

