Hailey Baldwin REVEALS beauty and makeup secrets she learnt from BFF supermodel Kendall Jenner

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner not just share the same occupation, but the BFFs also share beauty and makeup hacks with each other! Read on to know more.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber knows how to make headlines. Be it with her marriage to Justin Bieber, making herself seen on the cover of magazines, billboards and even heading out on cruises and brunches with supermodel BFFs like Kendall Jenner. The model is known for her easy style and crystal clear, enviable and glassy skin. In an interview to Elle, the diva talked about her go-to beauty looks while also revealing the makeup secrets she learnt from Jenner!

Baldwin-Bieber started off by revealing her go-to makeup look. "I love being on the beach in the sun with no makeup," Hailey said speaking up about how sexy and natural she feels when her skin is just hydrated with basic moisturser and SPF. When it comes to beauty, the diva also believes that she will never opt for extremely thin eyebrows, that was all the rage back in the late '90s. "I'm ever going to be about super-thin eyebrows ever again. It's not for me personally. I'll never go back," Mrs Bieber clarified.

The model also believes in the concept of less is more and loves to try new things. When it comes to trends, her favourite has got to be the trends from the '90s. "I love beauty trends from the '90s. I've always been into a pop of something cool like neon on the eye."

Another beauty trend that Baldwin is loving, is using crystals on the face. A look she loves that her BFF Kendall Jenner does, is "just put crystals on her hairline for something and I thought it was so clever and cute," Hailey said.

When it comes to beauty and self-care, Hailey revealed that she loves a basic bath with essential oils, getting a massage or even just a mask. "It is important to keep my mind calm and just take care of me." And while the model does love decking up, her look for her wedding was not over-the-top. "I wanted to be very me, not too much makeup. I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and not worry about it. So it was fairly natural," she revealed about her much-talked-about beauty look for her wedding.

