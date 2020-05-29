Hailey Bieber to Gigi, Bella Hadid: Celebrities who denied getting plastic surgery and going under the needle

There are quite a lot of speculations around celebrities and plastic surgery. Here are the celebrities who have blatantly denied gong under the needle.

Over the last few decades, a lot of celebrities have had rumours and speculations surrounding their facial features and any changes that seem to occur in them. From getting pouty lips like Kylie (who also denied having fillers for quite a while in spite of the visible changes) to getting mini botox or facelifts, going under the needle has always been a sensitive issue of discussion. Adding to all this is butt implants and boob jobs, but that is a whole different topic to talk about.

In the last few years, a lot of celebrities have been questioned about whether or not they have had plastic surgery and here’s how they shut down those rumours.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber seems raged over an allegation made by a Plastic Surgeon on TikTok. In the video, he says, “Pay special attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I'll tell you what I think. I think it's physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture." The doctor also suggests that Hailey has undergone procedures such as jawline contouring, skin tightening and fillers in lips and cheeks. According to the E! News, the couple are threatening to take a legal route against the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon over the claims he made.’

Renée Zellweger

The leading actress of Bridget Jones’s movie series, Zellweger told people that speculations about her going under the needle were just humiliating. In the interview, she said, “I’m glad folks think I look different! I’m living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I’m thrilled that perhaps it shows.”

Bella Hadid

The 23-year-old supermodel, Bella Hadid shut down the rumours in 2018 when she spoke her heart out to Instyle magazine and challenged her haters to bring out scientific proof of her going under the needle. Her words explaining this were, "People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

Gigi Hadid

Recently, the pregnant supermodel and elder Hadid sister went live with Maybelline's Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons and shut down all the plastic surgery rumours. She said, "People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round.” While doing her makeup she also added, “I have had cheeks since I was born. Especially fashion month— when I was already a few months preggo, you know? For those wondering, I have never put or injected anything into my face. I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me."

Kendall Jenner

Kendal Jenner came under the radar after her younger sister and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner did her makeup. Kylie laughingly joked about it on her Snapchat saying, “You guys, Kendall let me overline her lip today with lip liner and everyone thinks she got lip injections. I'm sorry, Kendall." later, she also mentioned on her personal website that the rumour was ‘upsetting’. She further added, “I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn't even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like 'Oh, so she's defending herself — she must be guilty’”

Jennifer Lopez

Back in 2013, a doctor literally analyzed JLo’s face and claimed that the actress and songwriter had plastic surgery done. However, she quickly hit back in a tweet that read, “@DrAyoubi Sorry Sir, but I have never had plastic surgery of any kind. #fact"

@DrAyoubi Sorry Sir, but I have never had plastic surgery of any kind. #fact — jlo (@JLo) November 4, 2013

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shut down all the plastic surgery rumours back in 2014 in a video. She got furious about the fact that people were comparing her old and recent photos. She said, “I was like, 'You're comparing a picture of me from when I'm 14 years old to when I'm 21, and I'm wearing a push-up bra.'" She also appreciated her puberty and joked, “It came late, but she finally came through for me."

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×