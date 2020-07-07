Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift: Celebrity approved ways to style short chin length hair 

Now that almost everybody has experimented with going short with their hair this lockdown, here are some hassle-free ways to style it for when you need to leave home.

The lockdown has made us do all sorts of things to help us hold on to our sanity. Chopping off our locks and giving those around us a much-needed trim as well, has been a coping mechanism for almost everybody. Some took the help of tips through youtube videos online while others decided to experiment with their free-hand. Whichever way, you now have much shorter locks and don't know how to style it.

Since we can head out again, here are some easy, celebrity-approved ways to style your hair before heading out.

Hailey Bieber's smooth waves

For a red carpet event, when Mrs Bieber had cropped locks, she parted her hair in the centre and styled it into neat, waves that were curled outwards and in a sleek manner, with not a strand out of place. For a finishing touch like hers, run a comb through your hair as you spray on hairspray.

Selena Gomez's voluminous beachy waves

The singer also has naturally short hair and doesn't hesitate to flaunt it when she can. For this messy, voluminous look, run a comb through your damp hair and then loosely braid it into different sections. Once the hair has dried up, open the braids and run your fingers through them to shake them out.

Taylor Swift's straight hair

You may have gone shorter than you expected and cut your bangs as well. For a chic look, run a flat hair-iron through your locks and turn it inwards, towards your face to ensure your locks are glossy, poker-straight and frame your face well.

Which of the three are you going to try out? Comment below and let us know.

