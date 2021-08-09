Hair brush guide 101: Which hair brush should you use and when?

Finding the right hair brush may sound like an unnecessary task, but we assure you that hair brushes are the unsung heroes of hair styling and care! Considering that hair brushes are the one beauty tool you use most frequently, making the switch to the right one might just be one of the biggest favours you can do for your hair.

Going beyond simply brushing and combing, the right brush for your hair type is guaranteed to minimise breakage and prevent bad hair days. Now, which brush should you buy - there are so many to choose from! Whether you are looking to enhance your natural waves, maintain your curls, or effectively detangle stubborn knots, there is a brush for everybody. Scroll through our quick guide and we’ll help you figure out which kind of brush would fit your hair needs!

1. Paddle brushes

Paddle brushes are known to detangle all types of hair with ease and comfort. The wide, flat and rectangular base allows smooth and controlled movement along your natural hair pattern. This paddle brush has a flexible, cushioned base which eliminates static. Its sleek ball-tip metal bristles help detangle without snagging or pulling, and also massage your scalp to increase blood circulation and hair growth!

Rozia Pro Paddle Detangler Brush

₹ 299.00 – Buy Now.

2. Shampoo brushes

Shampoo brushes are typically flat and round with soft, thick bristles to gently massage the scalp. These not only help increase blood flow naturally, but they also help exfoliate the scalp, remove product build-up and deliver deep treatments to the root of the hair follicles. This brush, which is lightweight and ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip is ideal for people with short and textured hair.

Ross Hair Massaging Shampoo Brush

₹ 269.00 – Buy Now.

3. Curved brushes

These brushes are ergonomically designed to match the natural contours of the head, offer larger coverage and provide a better pull without unnecessarily causing breakage. Its bristles can even isolate each strand from the crown and smoothen the cuticle layer - making your hair shine! Although suitable for all hair types, it is especially recommended if you have wavy, thick or coily hair as it can detangle wet hair without disrupting your natural hair pattern.

Beauté Secrets Curved Detangler Brush

₹ 311.00 – Buy Now.

4. Round brushes

These round or cylindrical brushes are the perfect tools for creating volume in your hair, especially useful while blow drying. You can use them to create subtle waves or even tight curls. If you have thin, fine hair, you should use a round brush with mixed or fine boar bristles to avoid damage. If you have thick, textured hair, you can use this round brush with durable and flexible nylon bristles even while wet styling to achieve more defined and frizz-free curls!

Vega Wooden Round Brush

₹ 247.00 – Buy Now.

5. Hair picks

Hair picks, sometimes also known as ‘piks’ are flat and square-shaped combs with long, hard teeth. These are perfect for grooming extremely thick, textured and coily hair. The correct way to do it is to style your hair wet and let it dry without tampering. You must not brush your hair after it is dry since that disrupts your curl pattern and causes a lot of breakage. This is when hair picks come in handy - use them to shape and structure your luscious locks!

Roots Professional Hair Pick Comb No. 408

₹ 99.00 – Buy Now.

6. Denman brushes

These have gained a lot of popularity via social media in 2021, especially as a lot of us have learnt to embrace our natural curls and care for them better. Created by John Denman Dean in the 1930s, this brush is used primarily for styling naturally curly hair and creating ringlets when the hair is wet. It helps to amplify curls, spirals, increase definition, smoothen frizz and tangles, and evenly distribute products you use for styling, such as creams, gels and mousse.

Denman Medium Hair Styling Brush

₹ 1,359.00 – Buy Now.

7. Boar bristle brushes

For high-shine Hollywood waves, you’re going to want to try the boar bristle brush. Although they might not look the most delicate on the scalp, these are designed to gently glide through the hair without snagging on the roots, making it the go-to brush for women who have fine hair. These are also excellent at evenly distributing natural oils from the scalp through the hair and bringing out your naturally wavy or curly texture.

Sonvera Boar Bristle Oval Brush

₹ 3,612.00 – Buy Now.

8. Loop brushes

If you wear hair extensions, be it clip-on or more permanent kinds, the loop brush is a must-have. This brush features unique looped bristles that allow the brush to glide easily over wefts in extensions without getting caught, pulling them out or damaging them! Check out this one which has a cushioned and anti-static base!

Generic Hair Extension Loop Brush

₹ 1,499.00 – Buy Now.

Remember, finding the right brush for your hair type and its needs can make a world of a difference. Try out these brushes to transform your hair, and let us know in the comments below if they worked for you and what kinds of hair brushes you prefer!