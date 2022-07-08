6 Best hair brushes for healthy-looking locks

When it comes to hair brushes, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach. This means not all brushes are the same, there are different brushes for different needs. To get those bouncy, blowouts you will require a round-shaped brush which adds a sense of movement and shape to the mane. A detangler hair brush to smoothen out the knots and a one with tightly packed bristles to get smooth, straight hair. Above all, brushing helps to stimulate blood circulation on the scalp, which in turn helps to increase hair growth. Whether you have long, short, fine, or curly hair, below we have handpicked some of the best brushes that will cater forto your every need.

Here are the 6 best hair brushes to ace every style you want.

1. Agave HEALING OIL Smooth & Shine Natural Bamboo Paddle Brush

The paddle brush helps to smoothen, polish and detangle the hair. It comes with ionic bristles that emit negative ions in the hair, which helps to make it smoother and shinier. Made of natural wood, this hair brush is eco-friendly and lightweight to hold.

Price:$25.00

2. Olivia Garden NanoThermic Ceramic + Ion Round Thermal Hair Brush

Got thin, fine hair? Add volume to mane using this barrel brush. Laden with both ceramic and ionic technology, it works its way to give you snag-free ringlets. It has soft bristle tips that let it glide through the hair. This hair brush can help to make your styling easier and faster, as it heats up quickly and even retains the heat for a long time.

Price:$ 24.95

3. Wet Brush Shower Flex Hair Brush

Just the brush you can use on the wet hair! It comes with a flexible head to ease out the detangling and make it pretty effortless. Unlike conventional brushes, this does not come with padding or cushion, it has ventricles that allow air movement thus enables in faster drying. The ultra-lightweight brush comes has a hook-like design which makes it easier to be hung on shower heads or grab bars.

Price:$21.15

4. SHASH Nylon Boar Bristle Brush

The boar bristle brush helps to gently exfoliate the scalp by lifting off sebum from the roots. It comes with a rubber cushion and helps to make hair super-soft, shiny and detangling process a pain-free experience. This hair brush helps to fight frizz and improves the overall texture of the hair.

Price:$35.95

5. Denman Original Styler, 7 Row

The half-rounded brush helps to give a perfect shape to your hair. It comes with seven-row bristles that help to eliminate frizz, smoothen the hair and add a nice shine to it. This hair brush is lightweight and comes with a tear drop handle for greater comfort and balance. Also, it comes with a natural, anti-static rubber pad which gives a polished look to the mane.

Price:$21.95

6. Stanley Home Products Essentials Ladies Hairbrush

From styling your hair in the morning to those quick touch-ups in the afternoon, this 5-row hair brush does all of that with absolute ease. It is made of strong study material to give you just the perfect locks every time you step out.

Price:$39.99

