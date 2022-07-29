6 Best hair brushes for curly hair to get smooth, tangle-free locks

Have you ever had the experience of a comb getting stuck in your coarse, curly hair? Oh yes, it hurts a lot, but trust us, with the right tools at your disposal it can be a lot easier. What we mean here is to use hair brushes that are specifically meant for thick, curly hair. Worry not, it won't ruin your gorgeous curls! Whether you want a hair brush that gently smoothens those knots without a snag or one that defines your luscious curls, we have covered you on the 6 best curly hair brushes. They will not only help you to cut down on the styling time but also make hair manageable and enhance its texture. From subtle waves to coiled curls or kinky ringlets, these hair brushes are perfect for all curly hair types.

Here are the 6 hair brushes for curly hair.

Scroll through to find the perfect brush you are looking for.



1. Denman Hair Brush for Curly Hair

If well-defined curls are what you aim for then this hair brush will give you just that. This half-round brush helps to give the perfect shape to your hair. It has 7 sculpted rows with rounded end pins that help smoothen the hair and give it a polished look. The best part is you can work with it on wet hair! Just the brush you need for a bouncy blowout.

Price:$ 21.95

Buy Now

2. Premium Boar Bristle Hair Brush for Thick Hair Set

Get shinier, smoother and healthy-looking curls with this brush made from natural bamboo. It helps to evenly distribute the scalp's natural oil on the length of the hair, which in turn helps to improve the texture of the hair. Not just that it comes with a wooden comb to detangle the hair and a headband to be used during a facial.

Price:$22.9

Buy Now

3. Goomee Straight and Curly Hair Detangler Bru

While detangling curly hair is no less than a nightmare, this hair brush helps to get past that in a few swipes. Yes, it removes tangles like a pro! It contains not 1 but 2 types of bristles, the boar one helps add thickness and shine to the hair, whereas the nylon bristles add a nice bounce to the hair.

Price:$21.95

Buy Now

4. HeatFreeHair High Definition Curl Brush

The dual-sided brush helps to untangle the tiniest of knots and smoothen strands to the point of making them frizz-free. This brush is sturdy, and won't break, crack, or even slip during increased hair tension. It helps to enhance curls, detangle and smoothen them.

Price:$25.00

Buy Now

5. CURL KEEPER - The Original FLEXY BRUSH

This brush has 2 lengths of bristles, the smaller one helps to remove knots and the longer and more flexible one helps to gently exfoliate the scalp. Which in turn stimulates blood circulation and reduces hair fall. It glides through the hair and even those stubborn knots without causing hair breakage. The hair brush comes with flexible bristles and can also be used by those who have a sensitive scalp.

Price:$21.00

Buy Now

6. Detangling Brush for Afro America

Want to detangle hair without damaging the curls? This brush comes with 8 rows of flexible brush that help to cover large sections at once and will make hair detangling a pain-free experience for you. It is lightweight, non-slip and can be used on both wet and dry hair.

Price:$20.10

Buy Now

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Curly hair types can be a bit tricky to deal with and having said that, not all hair brushes are suitable for them. So, make sure you use the one that is gentle on your hair and causes no tugging or pulling.

Also Read: Best hair products for damaged hair that will uplift your hair quality in no time