Hair Butter is the super saviour that fights dryness and damage; Get your 101 tips here

Dry hair? What dry hair? It's time to butter up and forget that woes exist. Summer has its way of making its presence known, from fashion, diet, and skin to hair, its influence is loud and we know it. As we're here to dream big of moisturised locks, let's talk hair butter. From frizz, breakage, damage, dry texture, and brittle hair, there's much to deal with and so are ways to comfort your tresses.

Why count on hair butter, you ask? Much like the creamy textures of conditioners, the former is the moisturisers for extremely dry hair, a blessing that can sit on curls and pat the hair with enough luster. These are curated with a blend of natural oils and unrefined butter, expect some stellar and hard-working ingredients like shea, cocoa, murumuru butter, almond oil, olive oil, and so on. All these combined together aid to protect your hair from breakage and damage.

Next, let's move on to how to use butter on your mane and what to steer clear of.

1) To use it as a hair mask, ensure your strands are clean. Apply a dollop of butter to your strands and ensure you don't skimp on the quantity. Keep it for 30 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

2) Do you want to leave it on as a leave-in conditioner? Take minimal quantity (less is more and the best), warm up the formula with your palms, and quickly spread it on your hair. Who needs a gel now? Get used to hair butter to style your hair.

3) If you plan on straightening your hair, skip hair butter. This is high on moisturise, its texture could act up on your mane.

4) Since hair butter has all the hair smoothening and nourishing agents, you don't need to squeeze in additional ingredients. If you do so, it could lead to product buildup. If greasy, wash it off with cold water and shampoo well.

5) Do not combine any alcohol and silicone-based products with hair butter. This step may hamper the results you expect. So, use it as naturally as possible.

