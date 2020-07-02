Hair care: 3 Benefits of Tea Tree Oil for the best hair and scalp health

Tea tree oil is known as one of the best cleaning agents there is as it helps in fighting off bacteria and fungi that attack the hair.

An essential oil that is extracted from tea tree shrubs, is tea tree oil. It is an excellent recommendation for most problems that people face today and is a common antiseptic as well. It is also a common therapeutic oil for common ailments like cough, cold, fungal infections, etc.

When it comes to the hair, multiple factors are responsible for the growth of hair including exposure to the sun. Multiple things damage the hair and stop it from growing as well including dandruff, dead skin, etc. Tea tree oil helps in solving a majority of these problems. Find out how!

How to use tea tree oil for hair:

As a cleanser

Mix your tea tree oil with your shampoo to form an equal consistency. Apply this mixture on your wet scalp and scrub, like how you would usually do with shampoo. This helps in cleaning the hair follicles from the root.

Hair growth

Mix tea tree oil with any carrier oil of your choice, like coconut oil, almond oil or sesame seed oil and massage it on your head. For a hot oil treatment, heat the oil before massaging it on your scalp. Let the oil sit for a minimum of one hour and then wash off.

Getting rid of lice

Lice usually appear when the scalp is in bad health. They are extremely harmful and suck the blood from the scalp causing itchiness. Tea tree oil can help get rid of them and even eradicate their eggs once and for all.

Mix 7-8 drops of the oil with a spoon of vegetable oil and leave it on overnight. In the morning, comb the hair with a fine tooth comb to get rid of the lice and then wash off.

Are you going to try out tea tree oil for your hair? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×