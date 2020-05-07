Hair Care: 3 easy and PROVEN home remedies for hair growth

Have you always wished for a voluminous, thick and long mane? These home remedies will help you achieve just that. Find out

Hair fall is a problem most of us face. While it is natural for a considerable amount of hair to fall off for new strands to grow, the real problem arises when the hair growth is either slow or none at all. Your hair is your crowning glory and if your mane is looking thin, limp and damaged, let’s be real, it does affect your mood. So instead of stressing over it and loosing more hair, here are some proven ways to stimulate hair growth and did we say - they are all natural and easy?

Onion Juice

Onion for haircare is gaining immense popularity lately and honestly, it is one of the best things for both your hair and scalp. Onion helps in increasing hair growth while also preventing hair breakage and loss. This is because of the sulfur content in it that makes hair strong, shiny and thick. The hotness of the onion increases the blood supply to the scalp, in turn, promoting hair growth.

How to: Start by grating an onion. Strain the grated onion to extract the juices. Apply it to your scalp and leave it on for an hour. Rinse it with shampoo and use this twice a week. If you are not a fan of the strong pungent smell, you can also mix the juice with any carrier oil.

Gooseberry aka Amla

Amla is one of the best remedies for hair growth. We’ve probably heard about the benefits of amla from our mothers or grandmothers and let me tell you, they weren’t wrong. Amla is filled with fatty acids that stimulate hair growth.

How to: If you have access to fresh gooseberries, you can squeeze the juice out of one and massage it to your hair and scalp. You can also use amla powder with coconut oil to promote hair growth.

Fenugreek aka Methi seeds

Fenugreek seeds are filled with nutrients and compounds that improve the texture of your hair. It also promotes hair growth and treats scalp issues like dandruff. It nourishes the hair follicle and hence also prevent breakage.

How to: Soak a few spoonfuls of fenugreek seeds in a cup of water overnight. In the morning, grind it all together in a smooth paste. Apply as a hair mask and leave it on for 30-40 minutes. Once done, rinse with cold water. You can follow this once a week.

Hair fall and hair growth also depend a lot on stress and dietary intake. So, if your hair fall is persistent, we suggest you visit a dermatologist as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: If you are allergic or are sensitive and prone to some, avoid using home remedies and contact your doctor before trying them out.

