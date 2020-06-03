Hair care: 3 NATURAL and DIY ways to get glossy hair at home

Glossy hair is what most women dream of - whether curly or straight. Thankfully, this is completely attainable at home! Read on to know how.

When it comes to hair, one sign of healthy and clean hair, is the shine on it. Fortunately, it doesn't take a bucket-load of expensive products to bring on the shine and get the gloss, as long as you put the right amount of care into your hair. Sometimes, the stuff at home from your kitchen is readily available and produces the best results sans chemicals! They are also usually cheap and readily available in your kitchen or supermarkets.

Using DIY methods also allows you to tweak your remedy to match your hair. So here are some go-to products for enviable and glossy hair.

Glycerin

Using a vegetable-based glycerin does wonders to detangle and manage the hair. It not only adds a shine but when combined with water and a lovely fragrant essential oil, it makes for a rejuvenating hair spritz to refresh your locks.

Lemon Juice

Adding lemon juice to any hair pack and rinsing your hair with it can instantly produce shiny hair. It has a high level of antioxidants and also is known for boosting collagen production. To two cups of water add one spoon lemon juice and use it to rinse your hair once after washing it.

Avoid wet hair

Your hair is the most vulnerable when it is wet. Brushing your hair when it is damp damages the cuticles and makes the hair porous. Wet hair when not dried off properly before brushing through also tends to look comparatively unhealthy. Instead, allow your hair to dry well naturally by air drying it or blow drying it before brushing through.

