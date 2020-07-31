  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Hair care: 3 Reasons for premature greying and how to manage it effectively 

When the hair becomes grey before the age of 30, it is known as premature greying.
19696 reads Mumbai
Hair care: 3 Reasons for premature greying and how to manage it effectively Hair care: 3 Reasons for premature greying and how to manage it effectively 
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to hair, everybody wants those glossy, brunette locks. When hair becomes grey at an early age, in the teenage years or in early '20s, to cover up products like hair dyes and chemical colours are used. But many don't realise what lies behind the hair losing its natural colour and turning grey. Many of them are natural causes that you can't do much about. Some of the causes of premature greying include:

Hormones
According to research, if there is hormonal imbalance, it triggers premature greying of the hair. It messes with the melanin which doesn't lead to pigmentation of hair, causing it to grey out. 

Vitamin and mineral deficiency 
When there is an iron deficiency, Vitamin D deficiency or B 12 deficiency, whitening of hair occurs. These deficiencies lower the levels of biotin which causes grey hair to form. 

Heat Damage
When the hair is exposed to excess UV rays and is constantly tamed with heat styling tools, it gets damaged and lightens it over time. Like skin, hair too doesn't react well to heat and needs to be protected from it. 

How to prevent premature greying:

Massage
There are certain natural oils like coconut and castor oil that help in strengthening the hair and enhances the natural colour of it. Massaging the scalp also helps in blood circulation and increases the volume of the locks. 

Heat protection 
When heading out, make sure you cover your hair with a scarf or use serums, leave-in conditioners and sprays with UV protection. 

Eat healthy 
Diet clearly plays an important role in reducing grey hair and turning it around. Make sure you consume a well-balanced meal so there is no deficiency in the body that can cause the colour to fade away. 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Sophie Turner: 5 Celebrities who have tried and tested the Terracotta makeup look 

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement